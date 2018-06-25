THIS WAS A SATANIC TERRORIST ACT : ZANU PF

THE attempt to assassinate President Emmerson Mnangagwa at White City Stadium in Bulawayo on Saturday is a primitive and satanic terrorist act, Zanu-PF said yesterday.

Police have at the same time offered a “substantial reward” for information regarding the blast.



Zanu-PF secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo denounced the attack in a statement.





He said the attack would not prevent the ruling party from continuing with its people centred programmes to achieve peace, stability and improve the lives of citizens.

“The Zanu-PF party is deeply perturbed and condemns in the strongest possible terms the atrocious attack which occurred at the White City Stadium in Bulawayo on 23 June,” said Cde Moyo.





“Whilst these primitive, satanic and heinous acts of terror are being subjected to the highest measure of the law, the revolutionary party Zanu-PF remains unflinching and resolute towards achieving the goal of peace and above all else, the goal of uplifting the people’s livelihoods.”





He bemoaned “innocent revolutionaries” who were injured in the blast, which he said appeared to have been targeted at President Mnangagwa and other senior party leaders.

It is sad, Cde Khaya Moyo said, that the incident occurred at a time when the country had achieved the most peaceful moments in its history ushered in by President Mnangagwa steered new dispensation.

He called on Zimbabweans to tackle the evil act with peace and build on the love that has been flowing since the new dispensation took over on November 21 last year.

Cde Khaya Moyo said it was imperative that peace continues, as prescribed by the President, right through to the harmonised elections on July 30 and beyond.





“The party further calls upon all its membership and Zimbabweans in general, to confront evil with peace, remain calm and allow the law to take its delicate course. As we head for the harmonised elections set for July 30, we should all be bound as a nation, by the President’s clarion call towards peaceful, free, fair and credible elections,” he said, adding that he wished the injured a speedy recovery.





National police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba yesterday said police were working flat out to solve the mystery of the blast.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police is therefore appealing for more information to aid the ongoing enquiries.





“A substantial reward is being offered and anyone with information should contact CID (Criminal Investigations Department) Bulawayo on (0292) 71568, Bulawayo Central Police (0292) 72515 or CID headquarters on (0242) 703631, or the national complaints desk on (0242) 709134 or whatsApp number 0712 800 197,” she said.

Alternatively, the national police spokesperson said information can be forwarded to the nearest police station.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba, on behalf of police and other security forces, assured the nation that comprehensive investigations are in progress at the crime scene at White City Stadium in Bulawayo. She said expert teams were on the ground conducting investigations.

Snr Asst Comm Charamba said 49 people had been recorded as injured as of yesterday morning.





“They are receiving treatment at Mater Dei Hospital, Mpilo (Central) Hospital and United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH). However, we expect the number to rise as some victims may come forward later,” she said.





Snr Asst Comm Charamba appealed to the media to give police space to investigate the matter.





“We are aware of your role of informing the public with regards to this case and certainly, updates will be provided without affecting the status of the investigation,” she said.





At a Press Conference at the party’s provincial headquarters in Bulawayo, the province’s chairperson Professor Callistus Ndlovu said “the barbaric attempts” on President Mnangagwa and other senior officials’ lives were carried out by forces of negation.





He said the province condemned continued attempts by opposition forces to turn Bulawayo into a launch pad for all manner of reactionary politics.





“The province boldly declares total and unwavering support for the great son of the soil Ngwena and all he stands for. The attempt on his life emboldens true party cadres to stand with him and vote for him resoundingly come July 30,” said Prof Ndlovu.





The provincial chairperson said the people of Bulawayo were angry about events that transpired at White City Stadium as they painted a false picture that they did not love President Mnangagwa.





He said the huge attendance at the rally showed the true love that people in Bulawayo have for President Mnangagwa and attributed the blast to “forces that want to tarnish the image of Bulawayo.”





Zanu-PF Youth League Bulawayo provincial chairperson Cde Khumbulani Mpofu yesterday also condemned the blast in a statement.





He said the attempt to assassinate President Mnangagwa was a cowardly act which should be condemned by all peace loving Zimbabweans.





Cde Mpofu said the bomb blast injured innocent comrades who had attended the rally which attracted thousands of Bulawayo residents. Chronicle