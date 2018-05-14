MNANGAGWA IN VIC FALLS

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Victoria Falls last night and is expected to officiate at the Southern African Confederation of Agricultural Unions conference which kicks off in the resort town today.



He was accompanied by Minister of Agriculture, Mechanisation and Irrigation Development Retired Air Marshal Perrance Shiri.



Matabeleland North Minister for Provincial Affairs Ambassador Cain Mathema, Victoria Falls Mayor Councillor Sifiso Mpofu, service chiefs and heads of Government departments were at the airport to welcome the President.





A total of 13 countries are expected at the regional farmers’ conference whose theme will be bordering on trade enhancement with respect to agriculture. The Zimbabwe Farmers’ Union (ZFU) and Commercial Farmers Union are hosting the rotational conference on behalf of Zimbabwe.