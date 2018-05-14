skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 14 May 2018
I'M STANDING AS AN INDEPENDENT : MAJOME
Monday, May 14, 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
VIDEOS
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHAMISA OUT OF DEPTH : PROFESSOR
Professor of African History at the University of Liverpool, Dr Diana Jeater, has torched a Twitter storm when she described MDC-T lea...
VIDEO : CHAMISA ON HARDTALK
I WILL GIVE MUTSVANGWA A BLOODY NOSE AGAIN
PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special adviser and Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association chairman Christopher Mutsvangwa’s...
CHAMISA MOCKS TSVANGIRAI
MDC Alliance leader Mr Nelson Chamisa on Monday mocked the alliance’s late founding president Mr Morgan Tsvangirai saying he lacked diplom...
MUTSVANGWA PULLS A SHOCKER
President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s special advisor Christopher Mutsvangwa has been given a respite and will no longer be subjected to an interna...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment