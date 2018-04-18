KILLER UNLICENCED DRIVER JAILED

A BULAWAYO man who was driving a taxi without a driver’s licence and was involved in an accident which killed a person, has been sentenced to 12 months in prison.



Nkosi Moyo (41) from Emganwini suburb hit a pedestrian Mr Trust Ndlovu (44) who was crossing the road near Njube turn-off on March 3.

Mr Ndlovu sustained severe injuries and died in hospital.





Moyo pleaded guilty to culpable homicide and driving without a driver’s licenCe charges when he appeared before Western Commonage magistrate, Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday.

Mr Ncube sentenced him to 12 months in prison and suspended three months on condition of good behaviour.





Moyo will serve an effective nine months.

Prosecuting, Mr Kenneth Shava said on March 3 at around 7PM Moyo was driving a Toyota Hiace along Luveve Road due east with four passengers.

“When he got near Njube turn-off he struck a pedestrian who was crossing the same road. The pedestrian was hit by the left side of the vehicle and landed with force on the tarmac road,” said Mr Shava





“As a result of the accident the pedestrian sustained serious head injuries and was ferried to Mpilo Central Hospital. He was certified dead upon arrival. Post-mortem carried out at the hospital indicated that head and chest injuries caused by the accident were the cause of death.”





Meanwhile a 26-year-old man from Bulawayo, who was also driving without a licence and was involved in an accident which claimed the life of one person, has been fined $700.

Kelvin Chigwedere from Gwabalanda suburb failed to keep a proper look-out when he got to the T-junction at Luveve Road and Huggins Road and hit Esnath Ngwenya (61) who was crossing the road on March 27.





The woman died at Mpilo Central Hospital where she was admitted after the mishap.

The incident occurred in Emakhandeni suburb. Chronicle