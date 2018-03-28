WOMAN JAILED FOR RACIAL ABUSE IN SA





A former estate agent in South Africa has been jailed for racist abuse in what has been called a landmark ruling.





A court jailed Vicky Momberg for three years, with one year suspended, for using a derogatory word against a black police officer 48 times.





Her lawyer said she was not in a normal state at the time, as she had just been the victim of a smash-and-grab robbery.





Racism remains a major issue in South Africa, almost 24 years after white minority rule ended.

Momberg was convicted of four counts of crimen injuria after her racist rant was caught on video, and went viral on social media.





She hurled insults at black officers trying to assist her after she was robbed on the outskirts of the main city, Johannesburg, in 2016, and complained about the "calibre of blacks in Johannesburg compared to black people in Durban", where she was based.





Handing down her ruling, magistrate Pravina Raghoonandan said some may think the sentence was harsh but it was intended to signal that racism will not be tolerated in South Africa.



