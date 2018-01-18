A LEVEL RESULTS OUT

The November 2017 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Advanced Level results are out and candidates may start collecting them as from tomorrow. Primary and Secondary Education Minister Professor Paul Mavima made the announcement during the celebrations to mark the release of the results held at Holiday Inn in Harare today.



“The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education and the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) are pleased to announce the release of the November 2017 Advanced Level examination results. We would like to commend all centre heads for running this examination session with integrity and due diligence,” he said.



The overall pass rate for the ZIMSEC A’ level examinations last year was 82.6 percent as compared to the November 2016 pass rate which was 84.2 percent.