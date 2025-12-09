ZIM BUILDS FIRST 360-DEGREE ROTATING RESTAURANT



Construction of Zimbabwe’s first-ever 360-degree rotating restaurant has officially begun, marking a major milestone in the development of the expansive Liberation City Project, the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) has announced.

In a statement on Tuesday, INSTAK confirmed that installation of the structural columns for the rotating restaurant has commenced atop the fourth floor of the Museum of African Liberation, currently under construction in Harare.

“INSTAK, the Pan-African think tank behind the Liberation City Project is pleased to announce a major architectural milestone; columns for Zimbabwe’s first-ever 360° rotating restaurant have begun being installed atop the fourth floor of the Museum of African Liberation in Harare,” read the statement.

Designed in the form of a traditional African clay pot, the cylindrical restaurant will become the highest dining facility in Zimbabwe by altitude, offering uninterrupted panoramic views of the capital. INSTAK described the development as a tourism and hospitality game-changer that reinforces Liberation City’s combined educational, heritage and leisure vision.

“The restaurant, whose cylindrical design is inspired by traditional African clay pots, will be the highest dining venue in Zimbabwe by altitude, presenting guests with uninterrupted panoramic views across the capital city. This tourism and hospitality game-changer complements Liberation City’s educational, heritage and hospitality outlook. INSTAK also wishes to advise the public that construction of the steel and concrete superstructure of the Museum of African Liberation is progressing according to schedule, and the contractor is expected to meet the completion target of April 30 2026,” INSTAK said in a statement.

INSTAK reiterated that the Museum stands as a lasting tribute to Africa’s liberation movements and heroes. More than 20 countries have endorsed and contributed to the project, which continues to receive strong support from President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Government of Zimbabwe.

“This will be well ahead of Zimbabwe’s hosting of the African Union Mid-Year Summit in July 2027. The Museum of African Liberation is an enduring tribute to the continent’s liberation struggles and heroes. With support from His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Government of Zimbabwe, the Project has attracted the endorsement and participation of more than 20 countries.”

The rotating restaurant forms part of the wider Liberation City masterplan, which also includes Heritage Village, Liberation Mall, an African-themed amusement park, an animal park, a five-star hotel and presidential villas, all designed to create a world-class tourism, cultural and historical hub in Harare. ZBC