ZIM BUILDS FIRST 360-DEGREE ROTATING RESTAURANT

Construction of Zimbabwe’s first-ever 360-degree rotating restaurant has officially begun, marking a major milestone in the development of the expansive Liberation City Project, the Institute of African Knowledge (INSTAK) has announced.
In a statement
on Tuesday, INSTAK confirmed that installation of the structural columns for
the rotating restaurant has commenced atop the fourth floor of the Museum of
African Liberation, currently under construction in Harare.
“INSTAK, the
Pan-African think tank behind the Liberation City Project is pleased to
announce a major architectural milestone; columns for Zimbabwe’s first-ever
360° rotating restaurant have begun being installed atop the fourth floor of
the Museum of African Liberation in Harare,” read the statement.
Designed in the
form of a traditional African clay pot, the cylindrical restaurant will become
the highest dining facility in Zimbabwe by altitude, offering uninterrupted
panoramic views of the capital. INSTAK described the development as a tourism
and hospitality game-changer that reinforces Liberation City’s combined
educational, heritage and leisure vision.
“The
restaurant, whose cylindrical design is inspired by traditional African clay
pots, will be the highest dining venue in Zimbabwe by altitude, presenting
guests with uninterrupted panoramic views across the capital city. This tourism
and hospitality game-changer complements Liberation City’s educational,
heritage and hospitality outlook. INSTAK also wishes to advise the public that
construction of the steel and concrete superstructure of the Museum of African
Liberation is progressing according to schedule, and the contractor is expected
to meet the completion target of April 30 2026,” INSTAK said in a statement.
INSTAK
reiterated that the Museum stands as a lasting tribute to Africa’s liberation
movements and heroes. More than 20 countries have endorsed and contributed to
the project, which continues to receive strong support from President Emmerson
Mnangagwa and the Government of Zimbabwe.
“This will be
well ahead of Zimbabwe’s hosting of the African Union Mid-Year Summit in July
2027. The Museum of African Liberation is an enduring tribute to the
continent’s liberation struggles and heroes. With support from His Excellency
President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the Government of Zimbabwe, the Project has
attracted the endorsement and participation of more than 20 countries.”
The rotating
restaurant forms part of the wider Liberation City masterplan, which also
includes Heritage Village, Liberation Mall, an African-themed amusement park,
an animal park, a five-star hotel and presidential villas, all designed to
create a world-class tourism, cultural and historical hub in Harare. ZBC
