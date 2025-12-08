TUNGWARARA BUYS CENTRAL COMMITTEE SEAT

Presidential adviser Paul Tungwarara was co-opted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee on Sunday morning at an extraordinary Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Mutare, filling a seat left vacant by former Chipinge representative Dorothy Mabika, who was recently elected provincial Women's League chairperson.

According to the party's constitution, the position is traditionally reserved for a Women's League representative from Chipinge. However, Tungwarara secured the slot with the backing of several party wings and amid reports that donations of vehicles, cash and other resources were used to tilt the nomination in his favour.

Insiders alleged that Tungwarara, through the little-known Presidential Constituency Development Empowerment Fund, distributed vehicles and funds to key provincial party structures in the days leading up to the meeting - a move described as a coordinated push to guarantee his elevation. On Saturday, youths in the province were reportedly given US$200 each by his supporters to lobby for his appointment.

The PCC meeting, held at Mutare Girls High School, proceeded swiftly once Zanu-PF Manicaland chairperson Tawanda Mukodza announced the agenda. Nominations were initiated by provincial youth member Victor Saunyama and Makoni District Coordinating Committee chairperson Kudzi Chipanga, triggering loud chants from the packed hall as delegates signalled support for Tungwarara.

"This is an important meeting; this meeting is going to change Manicaland province, and this meeting should unite us as Manicaland province," Mukodza said. "We have one agenda today: the co-option of a Central Committee member."

Former Chipinge South MP Enock Porusingazi endorsed Tungwarara, saying the two shared roots in Chipinge. "I grew up with Tungwarara in Chipinge before he went to Buhera, and we used to herd cattle together. We are happy that we have such people in the province; it's a blessing to us."

Provincial secretary for Legal Affairs Innocent Benza defended the process, insisting the appointment was constitutional, while Central Committee member Esau Mupfumi said Tungwarara's entry would bring development to the province.

Addressing the gathering after his confirmation, Tungwarara said he was humbled by the endorsement. "This is the work of God, and I am happy that you have shown confidence in me. I will continue to carry out my empowerment projects," he said.

Tungwarara's appointment follows a similar pattern seen in October, when Harare businessman and party benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei - who has also funded vehicles and party programmes - was co-opted into the Central Committee. Newsday