TUNGWARARA BUYS CENTRAL COMMITTEE SEAT

Presidential adviser Paul Tungwarara was co-opted into Zanu-PF's Central Committee on Sunday morning at an extraordinary Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting in Mutare, filling a seat left vacant by former Chipinge representative Dorothy Mabika, who was recently elected provincial Women's League chairperson.
According to
the party's constitution, the position is traditionally reserved for a Women's
League representative from Chipinge. However, Tungwarara secured the slot with
the backing of several party wings and amid reports that donations of vehicles,
cash and other resources were used to tilt the nomination in his favour.
Insiders
alleged that Tungwarara, through the little-known Presidential Constituency
Development Empowerment Fund, distributed vehicles and funds to key provincial
party structures in the days leading up to the meeting - a move described as a
coordinated push to guarantee his elevation. On Saturday, youths in the
province were reportedly given US$200 each by his supporters to lobby for his
appointment.
The PCC
meeting, held at Mutare Girls High School, proceeded swiftly once Zanu-PF
Manicaland chairperson Tawanda Mukodza announced the agenda. Nominations were
initiated by provincial youth member Victor Saunyama and Makoni District
Coordinating Committee chairperson Kudzi Chipanga, triggering loud chants from
the packed hall as delegates signalled support for Tungwarara.
"This is
an important meeting; this meeting is going to change Manicaland province, and
this meeting should unite us as Manicaland province," Mukodza said.
"We have one agenda today: the co-option of a Central Committee
member."
Former Chipinge
South MP Enock Porusingazi endorsed Tungwarara, saying the two shared roots in
Chipinge. "I grew up with Tungwarara in Chipinge before he went to Buhera,
and we used to herd cattle together. We are happy that we have such people in the
province; it's a blessing to us."
Provincial
secretary for Legal Affairs Innocent Benza defended the process, insisting the
appointment was constitutional, while Central Committee member Esau Mupfumi
said Tungwarara's entry would bring development to the province.
Addressing the
gathering after his confirmation, Tungwarara said he was humbled by the
endorsement. "This is the work of God, and I am happy that you have shown
confidence in me. I will continue to carry out my empowerment projects,"
he said.
Tungwarara's
appointment follows a similar pattern seen in October, when Harare businessman
and party benefactor Kudakwashe Tagwirei - who has also funded vehicles and
party programmes - was co-opted into the Central Committee. Newsday
