TIME TO EAT : ZANU PF BRINGS MBINGA POWER TO NKULUMANE

Zanu PF intensified its campaign for the Nkulumane by-election on Sunday, rolling out an extensive package of resources at a rally in Bulawayo, where residents were promised 30 tonnes of food aid, seed packs, 18 boreholes, repaired transformers, computers, WiFi kits and a US$100,000 revolving fund.
The rally, held
at Amavene Primary School, drew senior Zanu PF officials including Jabulani
Sibanda, politburo members Elifasi Mashaba and Molly Mpofu, ICT Minister
Tatenda Mavetera, Youth Minister Tino Machakaire and Ward 20 Councillor Sandra
Ndebele.
It marked the
official launch of Freedom Murechu’s campaign.
Beyond the
spectacle, the event underlined the ruling party’s entrenched politics of
patronage, resource distribution and campaign-season benevolence, an approach
critics refer to as a “culture of eating.”
A key moment
was the heavily anticipated arrival of Special Presidential Investment Advisor
Dr Paul Tungwarara, widely known for distributing cash and grants across the
country. His image as Zanu PF’s political mbinga — a wealthy, well-connected
benefactor — dominated expectations ahead of his entrance.
Tungwarara
later arrived by helicopter, a dramatic display that Zanu PF appeared keen to
project, especially after announcing earlier in the day that he was travelling
from Mutare.
Youth Minister
Machakaire gave the clearest insight into the political logic behind the
Nkulumane campaign.
“We will take
him (Murechu) to Parliament and tell Mnangagwa that Freedom is following us on
20 December,” he said, openly framing the by-election around access to
resources and patronage.
Machakaire told
the crowd that many people had attended because they were “waiting for
imbingas, injiva.”
“Asisafuni
ukuthi abantu beHarare badle bodwa, sesifuna ukuthi sidle sonke (We no longer
want people in Harare to eat alone; we want everyone to eat),” he said,
referring to Tungwarara metaphorically as an injiva, a term traditionally used
for returning diaspora Zimbabweans associated with wealth.
Machakaire’s
remarks signalled a frank acknowledgement of Zanu PF’s internal patronage
economy.
“Freedom must
be a good father when it comes to distributing everything that comes from the
President. Sifuna abantu bonke babenefitter, asifuni leadership idle yodwa (We
want everyone to benefit; we don’t want leaders to eat alone),” he said.
In an unusual critique of his own party’s leadership, he added: “Thina asisafuni ukuthi amaleaders sidle kuphela everyday… abantu besuffer (We no longer want leaders to eat every day while people suffer).”
He continued:
“Phansi lamasela! Namuhla sizodla imali eBulawayo, make noise for money! (Down
with thieves! Today we are going to eat money here in Bulawayo — make noise for
money!)”
Analysts said
the openness of this rhetoric was remarkable not because patronage is new, but
because it was openly celebrated.
National
Political Commissar Munyaradzi Machacha reinforced the theme, announcing that
Nkulumane would receive 30 tonnes of rice, 3000 food hampers and 7500 seed
packs. He added that three electricity transformers had been repaired, road
rehabilitation on the Nkulumane-to-Nketa stretch was underway, and 18 boreholes
would be drilled.
He said
residents’ concerns had been forwarded to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who had
directed ministers to respond.
Machacha also
called ICT Minister Mavetera to the stage to announce that 10 computers, five
each for Amavene and Mgombane Primary Schools, and 10 Starlink WiFi kits would
be allocated to Bulawayo. She pledged to return with a digital skills training
programme.
Tungwarara then
announced a US$100 000 revolving fund for Nkulumane, another significant
campaign incentive.
Machacha
emphasised that voting for Zanu PF meant access to development, stating that
the party “listens” to residents and directs the state to act.
He praised
Murechu as “disciplined, energetic and inspiring,” adding that he was selected
without primary elections because “everyone agreed on him.”
Murechu,
portraying himself as a humble community son, crouched before residents as he
asked for their vote. CITE
