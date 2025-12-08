skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 8 December 2025
ED FIRES CHITANDO
Monday, December 08, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
TRABABALAS CHAOS
BLACK MAGIC : CAR OWNER SPEAKS
The village head at the centre of a social media storm, who was allegedly linked to a lightning strike that unlocked his clamped car in Masv...
DEAD GOGO IS ALIVE : MPILO IN SHOCK MIX UP
Imagine the trauma of walking into a hospital with grieving family members to collect the body of a loved relative that you have been told h...
ABUSIVE MOTHER LOSES IT
This boy remains composed and calm under a barrage of claps to his face from his mother who is also accused of being abusive to her husba...
BUSINESSMAN WHO HIRED ROBBERS JAILED
Harare businessman Paul Zhou hired a Toyota Fortuner and a lodge for slain armed robber Godknows Machingura and his gang to help them rob an...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment