NOT HARSH ENOUGH : STATE ATTACKS CHIMOMBE SENTENCE

The State insists that the combined 27 years, which businessmen Mike Chimombe and Moses Mpofu will spend in jail, is not HARSH enough to reflect the gravity of the US$7 million fraud case which they executed.

The State is adamant that the sentences do not reflect the gravity of the crime.

Officials argue that the punishment does not deliver justice or send a strong warning to potential fraudsters.

The prosecution had initially proposed an effective 25-year sentence, with part of it suspended on condition Mpofu and Chimombe paid restitution of a staggering US$7.38 million.

Justice Pisirayi Kwenda delivered a scathing verdict at the High Court yesterday that echoed far beyond the confines of the law.

He sent the two businessmen to jail for a combined 27 years but, if they don’t pay back some of the money which the Government lost, then they will stay in jail longer.

Mpofu’s 22-year sentence includes a three-year suspension on good behaviour and another four years suspended on condition he pays US$2,060,250.60 in restitution by February 28, 2026.

Chimombe’s 17-year sentence includes a three-year suspension on good behaviour and two years suspended on condition he pays US$964,064.64 in restitution by the same date.

Both men have already spent 18 months in pre-trial detention, which was taken into account in sentencing.

The sentences imposed on the duo come at a time when Zimbabwe is grappling with the corrosive effects of corruption.

This landmark sentencing sends a piercing signal: economic crimes against the public purse have serious consequences.

The two businessmen have also indicated they will appeal against both judgment and sentence.

Lawyers representing the two said they will return to the High Court soon to request permission to escalate their appeal to the Supreme Court.

Advocate Tapson Dzvetero and John Koto represented Mpofu while Professor Lovemore Madhuku and Asheal Mugiya represented Chimombe.

Whisper Mabhaudi appeared for the State.

He also indicated that the State will appeal against the sentence because it was not harsh enough.

In a courtroom charged with the weight of justice, Zimbabwe’s largest post-independence fraud case reached a dramatic climax yesterday as High Court Justice Kwenda delivered the sentence.

But with appeals looming, the courtroom drama continues, promising further chapters in this battle for justice and accountability.

Justice Kwenda sent the two business partners to jail after being convicted of defrauding the Government of more than US$7 million in public funds meant for vulnerable rural households under the Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme.

Justice Kwenda handed Mpofu (50) and Chimombe (44) prison terms of 22 and 17 years respectively, with portions of their sentences suspended on restitution conditions.

If Mpofu pays back some of the money, he will serve 15 years.

If Chimombe pays back some of the money, he will serve 12 years.

The court found the two guilty of orchestrating a well-planned fraud using forged documents and the creation of a fictitious company to secure a government contract meant to supply over half a million goats to impoverished communities.

“The Government of Zimbabwe trusted you to act with integrity and probity, but you betrayed that trust for personal enrichment,” Justice Kwenda said.

“This court must send a clear message: enough is enough.”

The Presidential Goat Pass-On Scheme was launched to improve nutrition, food security, and income for vulnerable households, including those headed by orphans, the elderly, and the disabled.

Instead, the court heard how Mpofu and Chimombe submitted a fraudulent tender under the name Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry Farming – a non-existent entity. Using forged Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) and National Social Security Authority (NSSA) certificates, they misled Government officials into awarding them a lucrative contract.

Once they got the contract, Mpofu and Chimombe acted as representatives of the fictitious company, receiving ZWL $1.6 billion (approximately US$7.7 million) as an advance payment.

Instead of fulfilling their obligations, the funds were funnelled through various accounts, including a company owned by Chimombe, and traded on the black market.

State witnesses testified that while the contract required delivering 85,000 goats to meet the terms of the advance payment, only 4,208 goats were supplied – representing a shortfall of over 89 percent.

The court heard that the fraud had devastating consequences for the rural communities that were supposed to benefit from the scheme.

In his sentencing judgment, Judge Kwenda described the crime as “premeditated, complex, and meticulously executed.”

He noted that both accused had abused their positions of influence and trust.

The judge rejected arguments by the defence that Government officials should have detected the fraud earlier, pointing out that the accused manipulated the system to escape scrutiny.

The court also highlighted the broader impact of the crime.

The State had called for harsh penalties, arguing that theft from the public purse required a deterrent sentence.

“This offence has shocked the conscience of the nation. If this case does not warrant a lengthy imprisonment, what will it take for someone to go to jail for stealing public funds?” the prosecutor submitted.

While the court acknowledged mitigating factors such as the accused being first-time offenders and Chimombe’s health issues, Justice Kwenda emphasised that these were outweighed by the aggravating circumstances.

“This crime was not only a theft of public funds; it was a theft of hope for the poorest members of our society,” he said.

The sentencing marks a significant moment in Zimbabwe’s fight against corruption, with the court signalling that economic crimes involving public funds will attract severe consequences.

Both the defence and the prosecution are gearing up to take the battle to the Supreme Court.

The defence, acting on their clients’ instructions, plans to challenge both the conviction and the sentence. H Metro