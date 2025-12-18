SEX WITH A MINOR : RAPPER ESCAPES JAIL

Upcoming rapper Runner Rulez has been convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a minor and has been ordered to perform 315 hours of community service.

Runner Rulez, whose real name is Leven Takunda Mutondori 22, who pleaded not guilty, was convicted after a full trial Epworth magistrate Ethel Chichera.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three months were suspended on condition he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.

The remaining nine months were suspended on condition that he performs 315 hours of community service in ten weeks starting December 23 at Waterfalls Clinic.

Prosecutor Vincent Chidembo proved that in October, the complainant searched for Runner Rulez’s details on social media and they started chatting on Instagram.

They also started chatting on WhatsApp and became friends.

They met in person and went to his home and, when they got there, Runner Rulez asked her how old she was, and she said she was 17.

The next day, the two agreed to engage in sexual activity and did so four times.

The matter came to light after the complainant ran away from home and her father saw her status showing that she was at a show with Runner Rulez.

A police report was filed. H Metro