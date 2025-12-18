SEX WITH A MINOR : RAPPER ESCAPES JAIL

Upcoming rapper Runner Rulez has been convicted of engaging in sexual activity with a minor and has been ordered to perform 315 hours of community service.
Runner Rulez,
whose real name is Leven Takunda Mutondori 22, who pleaded not guilty, was
convicted after a full trial Epworth magistrate Ethel Chichera.
He was
sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and three months were suspended on
condition he doesn’t commit a similar offence in the next five years.
The remaining
nine months were suspended on condition that he performs 315 hours of community
service in ten weeks starting December 23 at Waterfalls Clinic.
Prosecutor
Vincent Chidembo proved that in October, the complainant searched for Runner
Rulez’s details on social media and they started chatting on Instagram.
They also
started chatting on WhatsApp and became friends.
They met in
person and went to his home and, when they got there, Runner Rulez asked her
how old she was, and she said she was 17.
The next day,
the two agreed to engage in sexual activity and did so four times.
The matter came
to light after the complainant ran away from home and her father saw her status
showing that she was at a show with Runner Rulez.
A police report
was filed. H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment