KILLER EX COP NOW FIT FOR TRIAL

Murder suspect Jason Muvevi, who was committed to Chikurubi psychiatric ward after he was declared to be mentally ill in 2023, is expected back in court today.

According to sources, Muvevi is expected to be indicted for trial at the High Court after undergoing several tests, which have proved that he is now fit for trial.

He is facing five murder charges and three attempted murder charges.

The gun toting ex-cop was initially examined in 2023 by two psychiatrists at Chikurubi, who confirmed that he is a mental patient.

Presiding magistrate Dennis Mangosi then made the decision to detain him at Chikurubi Psychiatric Unit for mental treatment and further management of the case.

The gold dealer is alleged to have gone on a shooting spree in January 2023, leaving three people dead.

It is alleged Muvhevhi arrived at Chrispen Kanerusine’s shrine while in the company of Shupikai Muvhevhi.

He was dressed in all-black against the church’s doctrine and was given a white cloth to cover himself with.

The court was told the ex-cop sat with other worshipers as Kanerusine delivered his sermon.

It is alleged Muvhevhi went to his vehicle, which was parked close to the shrine, and came back with an FN Browning firearm, which he used to shoot the preacher once in the head.

After learning about the event, the Officer in Charge of Hwedza Police Station, Inspector Maxwell Hove, assembled his response team and went to the shrine to conduct an investigation.

They met Muvhevhi along the Hwedza-Murambinda Highway and blocked his vehicle, intending to confront him but he then started firing at them, hitting Hove three times in the head.

The police officer died on the spot.

He is also shot Constable Tendai Mugova in the stomach and on the pelvis.

Muvhevhi made a U-turn and drove towards Murambinda Business Centre where he shot and killed Munashe Munjani, after a brief chat with him.

On January 14 Muvhevhi went to Mutare Boys High School where he fired three shots but missed the second complainant, who had refused to give him food.

Muvevi then skipped the border and was later arrested in Mozambique.