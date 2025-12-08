KILLER EX COP NOW FIT FOR TRIAL

Murder suspect Jason Muvevi, who was committed to Chikurubi psychiatric ward after he was declared to be mentally ill in 2023, is expected back in court today.
According to
sources, Muvevi is expected to be indicted for trial at the High Court after
undergoing several tests, which have proved that he is now fit for trial.
He is facing
five murder charges and three attempted murder charges.
The gun toting
ex-cop was initially examined in 2023 by two psychiatrists at Chikurubi, who
confirmed that he is a mental patient.
Presiding
magistrate Dennis Mangosi then made the decision to detain him at Chikurubi
Psychiatric Unit for mental treatment and further management of the case.
The gold dealer
is alleged to have gone on a shooting spree in January 2023, leaving three
people dead.
It is alleged
Muvhevhi arrived at Chrispen Kanerusine’s shrine while in the company of
Shupikai Muvhevhi.
He was dressed
in all-black against the church’s doctrine and was given a white cloth to cover
himself with.
The court was
told the ex-cop sat with other worshipers as Kanerusine delivered his sermon.
It is alleged
Muvhevhi went to his vehicle, which was parked close to the shrine, and came
back with an FN Browning firearm, which he used to shoot the preacher once in
the head.
After learning
about the event, the Officer in Charge of Hwedza Police Station, Inspector
Maxwell Hove, assembled his response team and went to the shrine to conduct an
investigation.
They met
Muvhevhi along the Hwedza-Murambinda Highway and blocked his vehicle, intending
to confront him but he then started firing at them, hitting Hove three times in
the head.
The police
officer died on the spot.
He is also shot
Constable Tendai Mugova in the stomach and on the pelvis.
Muvhevhi made a
U-turn and drove towards Murambinda Business Centre where he shot and killed
Munashe Munjani, after a brief chat with him.
On January 14
Muvhevhi went to Mutare Boys High School where he fired three shots but missed
the second complainant, who had refused to give him food.
Muvevi then
skipped the border and was later arrested in Mozambique. H Metro
