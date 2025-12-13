MINISTER VS WIDOW : JOURNALISTS ARRESTED

After arresting Mirror journalists on Wednesday and having failed to make charges of trespassing into Ezra Chadzamira’s alleged property, Masvingo Police were forced to investigate the alleged use of a Masvingo Mirror Toyota Aqua for armed robberies.

Mirror accountant Tinashe Koga was ordered by Officer-in-Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department Law and Order, Edwin Masiiwa, to surrender the car’s book for verification. Masiiwa, Mirror Editor; Garikai Mafirakureva, News Editor; Simbarashe Mtembo, Koga and another police officer took the book to Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara), where details were checked and authenticated.

Zinara cleared the car, including the fact that it is up to date with all its statutory obligations. Sources told Masvingo Mirror that it was Chadzamira’s private bodyguards and hangers-on, who masquerade as Central Intelligence officers, who were pressuring police to find a case for Mirror journalists and impound the vehicle.

Masiiwa said police are looking for a Toyota Aqua of the same colour as the Mirror vehicle that was used in a series of robberies around Masvingo between November 14 and December 4, 2025. The Aqua was allegedly used for robberies at Gain Cash and Carry in downtown Masvingo, and the robbers went away with US$900, and the car was captured on CCTV minus the number plate.

Contacted for comment, Mirror consultant Matthew Takaona urged police and Central Intelligence chiefs to stop their juniors from being abused by powerful individuals who regard them as militia.

“It is alarming that a mere Minister of State for Masvingo Province abrogates himself powers to summon and direct national institutions as important as the Police and CIO to fight his personal battles. This brazen abuse of office and authority is dangerous, as it weakens the centres of such institutions and eventually creates chaos and anarchy.

“Journalists have an obligation to cover matters of public interest, including the land wrangle between Chadzamira and Farai Mutsetse, without fear or favour. Police and CIO have no business in that matter.

“Masvingo Mirror will not be intimidated or deterred from duty by hooligans in Chadzamira’s camp who masquerade as CIOs and police officers. We have respect for our security arms and no time for impersonators of police and CIO,” said Takaona.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the matter was yet to be brought to his attention.

Chadzamira did not pick up calls when phoned for a comment.

The journalists were arrested when they went to Plot No. 1 Flesk in Morningside to investigate reports of water bursts on the Masvingo City main water pipeline from Bushmead Waterworks allegedly caused by Chadzamira’s workers, who are building a school on an 8.5-hectare piece of land which, according to court papers, is owned by Mutsetse Family Enterprise.

As they drove around the area, Chadzamira was alerted to the presence of journalists, and he ordered the police and the CIO to arrest the journalists. Two truckloads, one of them with nine CID officers (one of them armed with an AK-47 rifle) and another truck with seven CIO, arrived at the scene and harassed journalists before arresting them. They were accused of trespassing on Chadzamira’s private property.

An unidentified man who hangs around with Chadzamira’s bodyguards and masquerades as a CIO operative and drives Chadzamira’s 2025 Land Cruiser blocked the Masvingo Mirror car and started harassing the journalists. He was in the company of Chenaimoyo Dandanyika, a CIO operative who drives Chadzamira. The man was violent and poked fingers into Mtembo’s face and dared him to a fight. He told the Masvingo Mirror that he was a member of the Central Intelligence and his business was to kill. He said nothing happens to him even if he kills an innocent person.

Dandanyika refused to disclose the man’s name when contacted by Masvingo Mirror.

A source in the CIO disowned him and told Masvingo Mirror to report him to the police.

The journalists were taken to Masvingo Central, where they were detained for three hours before they were freed. Masvingo Mirror