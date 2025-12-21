I'M SORRY : APOSTLE APOLOGISES TO DOEK AND SLAY





Apostle Alistar Chibanda has apologised to Doek & Slay organisers following widespread backlash over alleged cyberbullying, derogatory and misogynistic remarks he made about women who attended the event.

The all-women’s Doek & Slay mega party, held last week at Glamis Arena in Harare, attracted thousands of women from across the country.

In the aftermath of the event, several videos circulated on social media, drawing mixed reactions.

Chibanda was among those who made negative comments online, turning the discussion into what he described as a biblical critique.

He posted several messages on his Facebook page in which he insulted women who attended the event, labelling Doek & Slay a “wild party” and questioning the morals, respect and behaviour of the attendees.

In one post made days after the event, Chibanda said: “Hakuna wife material inoenda ku Doek & Slay parties. Kunoendwa nenzenza, zvipfeve nezvidhakwa chete! Ndatopedza nemi (No one worth being a wife attends Doek & Sly parties. It is only attended those of loose morals and drunkards. I have said my bit.”

However, in a statement, the apostle has expressed regret and shame over his conduct, acknowledging that his remarks were wrong and unjustified.

“I would like to unreservedly apologise for my actions in relation to the Doek & Slay event, particularly for engaging in cyberbullying and for making derogatory and hurtful statements about women who attend the event,” he said.

“My words and conduct were wrong, disrespectful and completely unjustified.

“There is no excuse for cyberbullying or for language that demeans or disrespects women. Upon reflection, I recognise that my behaviour did not reflect integrity, maturity, or empathy and I am truly ashamed of the impact my words may have had.”

Chibanda added that he now understands that Doek & Slay is an initiative that uplifts, empowers and celebrates women and he pledged to learn from the incident and engage more responsibly in the future.

In response, Doek & Slay management said they remain committed to protecting their brand and patrons.

“Any attempts to misrepresent, defame or unlawfully exploit our brand will not be taken lightly,” the organisers said in a statement, adding that the matter is currently under police investigation. H Metro