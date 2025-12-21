DRUG KINGPIN TO SPEND CHRISTMAS IN JAIL

Suspected Masvingo drug kingpin, Bothwell Teveraishe (43), popularly known as Paco will spend Christmas and new-year behind bars after he was denied bail for alleged illegal possession of 2. 642kg of dagga.

Teveraishe has been in remand prison since Tuesday after he was arrested in Chivi by detectives led by Paul Charlie who tracked him from Masvingo.

He was arrested together with Panashe Barure (23) who allegedly supplied him the dagga.

Teveraishe allegedly operates a drug shop at flats behind Farai Beerhall.

Circumstances are that detectives received a tipoff to the effect that there was a drug consignment deal involving Teveraishe.

Detectives tracked Teveraishe as he drove a white Toyota Platz from Masvingo to Chivi.

Teveraishe picked up Barure at Chivi turn-off and proceeded to Chivi new stands.

Detectives observed Barure entering his residence and he came out after a few minutes carrying a cardboard box.

The two accused drove back towards Chivi turn-off where Barure was dropped off.

Detectives intercepted the vehicle, conducted a search and recovered two wrapped plastic containing dagga- one plastic was hidden in the front bonnet and the other was hidden behind the driver’s seat leading to Teveraishe’s arrest.

Barure evaded arrest and detectives tracked him to Chivi Growth Point where they arrested him.

A search was conducted at Barure’s residence and a sachet of dagga was recovered. Masvingo Mirror