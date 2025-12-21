DRUG KINGPIN TO SPEND CHRISTMAS IN JAIL

Suspected Masvingo drug kingpin, Bothwell Teveraishe (43), popularly known as Paco will spend Christmas and new-year behind bars after he was denied bail for alleged illegal possession of 2. 642kg of dagga.
Teveraishe has
been in remand prison since Tuesday after he was arrested in Chivi by
detectives led by Paul Charlie who tracked him from Masvingo.
He was arrested
together with Panashe Barure (23) who allegedly supplied him the dagga.
Teveraishe
allegedly operates a drug shop at flats behind Farai Beerhall.
Circumstances
are that detectives received a tipoff to the effect that there was a drug
consignment deal involving Teveraishe.
Detectives
tracked Teveraishe as he drove a white Toyota Platz from Masvingo to Chivi.
Teveraishe
picked up Barure at Chivi turn-off and proceeded to Chivi new stands.
Detectives
observed Barure entering his residence and he came out after a few minutes
carrying a cardboard box.
The two accused
drove back towards Chivi turn-off where Barure was dropped off.
Detectives
intercepted the vehicle, conducted a search and recovered two wrapped plastic
containing dagga- one plastic was hidden in the front bonnet and the other was
hidden behind the driver’s seat leading to Teveraishe’s arrest.
Barure evaded
arrest and detectives tracked him to Chivi Growth Point where they arrested
him.
A search was
conducted at Barure’s residence and a sachet of dagga was recovered. Masvingo
Mirror
