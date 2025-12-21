PRISONER ESCAPES FROM HRE PRISON

An inmate escaped from Harare Central Prison on Saturday afternoon.
Jeffrey Jingura
escaped in a while in a car that he was repairing at the Harare Prison
Workshops.
A prison
officer has since been arrested.
Zimbabwe
Prisons and Correctional Service spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya
Khanyezi, confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the
arrest of Jeffrey.
He was serving
prison for a theft case sentence and classified in the B class.
“The Zimbabwe
Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) wishes to inform the public of an
incident involving an inmate.
“We assure the
nation that investigations are currently underway to determine the
circumstances surrounding this incident.
“The matter has
been reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for further action.
“ZPCS remains
committed to maintaining a secure correctional environment and to the
rehabilitation of inmates.
“While
incidents of this nature are regrettable, they are rare, and we continue to
strengthen our security measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.
“We call on the
public to remain vigilant and to report any information that may assist in the
recapture of the inmate.
“Rest assured,
we are working tirelessly to resolve this matter and to uphold the safety and security
of our communities,” said Ass-Comm Khanyezi.
