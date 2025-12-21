PRISONER ESCAPES FROM HRE PRISON



An inmate escaped from Harare Central Prison on Saturday afternoon.

Jeffrey Jingura escaped in a while in a car that he was repairing at the Harare Prison Workshops.

A prison officer has since been arrested.

Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Meya Khanyezi, confirmed the case appealing for information that may lead to the arrest of Jeffrey.

He was serving prison for a theft case sentence and classified in the B class.

“The Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) wishes to inform the public of an incident involving an inmate.

“We assure the nation that investigations are currently underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident.

“The matter has been reported to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) for further action.

“ZPCS remains committed to maintaining a secure correctional environment and to the rehabilitation of inmates.

“While incidents of this nature are regrettable, they are rare, and we continue to strengthen our security measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

“We call on the public to remain vigilant and to report any information that may assist in the recapture of the inmate.

“Rest assured, we are working tirelessly to resolve this matter and to uphold the safety and security of our communities,” said Ass-Comm Khanyezi.