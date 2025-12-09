GOVT OF CARS : ED DISHES OUT MORE



President Mnangagwa yesterday handed over a fleet of vehicles to the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training in a development tailored to enhance operational efficiency, service delivery, programme implementation and youth engagement.

The handover ceremony, held at State House, saw the President delivering 35 of the 72 vehicles earmarked for the ministry.

Speaking after the handover, President Mnangagwa said the vehicles were part of Government’s commitment to ensuring that district officers carry out their duties effectively as the Second Republic continues to prioritise youth empowerment.

“We were assuring them (District Officers) that every district will have their own motor vehicle, but this is the first batch we have issued out for the purposes of mobility to facilitate their work as youths,” said the President.

Youth Empowerment Minister Tino Machakaire welcomed the handover, saying improved mobility would directly enhance youth-centred initiatives across districts.

He said the consignment represented major operational support for the newly established ministry.

“Firstly, I would like to thank His Excellency, the President, for making his effort in terms of developing the youth constituency,” said Minister Machakaire.

“These are the tools of trade that we were talking about last time, and I want to assure our fellow Zimbabweans that from now going forward, we are going to see a huge improvement in terms of youth programmes, youth initiatives, developing various programmes that are youth related. Herald