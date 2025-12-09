GOVT OF CARS : ED DISHES OUT MORE

President Mnangagwa yesterday handed over a fleet of vehicles to the Ministry of Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training in a development tailored to enhance operational efficiency, service delivery, programme implementation and youth engagement.
The handover
ceremony, held at State House, saw the President delivering 35 of the 72
vehicles earmarked for the ministry.
Speaking after
the handover, President Mnangagwa said the vehicles were part of Government’s
commitment to ensuring that district officers carry out their duties
effectively as the Second Republic continues to prioritise youth empowerment.
“We were
assuring them (District Officers) that every district will have their own motor
vehicle, but this is the first batch we have issued out for the purposes of
mobility to facilitate their work as youths,” said the President.
Youth
Empowerment Minister Tino Machakaire welcomed the handover, saying improved
mobility would directly enhance youth-centred initiatives across districts.
He said the
consignment represented major operational support for the newly established
ministry.
“Firstly, I
would like to thank His Excellency, the President, for making his effort in
terms of developing the youth constituency,” said Minister Machakaire.
“These are the
tools of trade that we were talking about last time, and I want to assure our
fellow Zimbabweans that from now going forward, we are going to see a huge
improvement in terms of youth programmes, youth initiatives, developing various
programmes that are youth related. Herald
