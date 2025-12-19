FIVE FAMILY MEMBERS BURIED AS COPS HUNT FOR KILLER



A heavy pall of grief has descended on Guruve and neighbouring Murehwa following the burial of five victims of a brutal murder spree, as police intensified investigations amid growing fear after two more deaths were reported in Nyakapupu.

The victims were laid to rest at separate burial sites on Thursday, in funerals marked by tears, disbelief and haunting silence, as shattered families and neighbours struggled to come to terms with the loss.

At Ona Farm in Guruve, mourners gathered to bury 66-year-old Grace Zvitsva and her son, Tendai. The air was thick with sorrow as relatives wept beside freshly dug graves, many unable to comprehend how an entire household had been wiped out.

About 30 kilometres away in Chikwidibe, Zvitsva’s daughter, 37-year-old Loice Chiringaushe and her two-year-old son, Tatenda Chirenje, were buried on the same day. Their small coffins, lowered into the ground, left mourners in visible anguish, with many standing in stunned silence.

The fifth victim, five-year-old Takudzwa Kariva, was laid to rest in Murehwa, bringing to a close a series of burials that have left communities traumatised and fearful.

Family members and community residents described the killings as devastating, saying the violence had destroyed an entire family and left a once-lively homestead empty and abandoned.

“My granny was a good woman. This is very sad for our family and we are at a loss. Five people were killed and we don’t know what to do with this homestead now. It will have to be shut down. A whole family has been destroyed,” some community members said.

Mashonaland Central Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Honourable Christopher Magomo, joined mourners and offered condolences, assuring families that police were working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice.

“This is a sad development for our district and our province at large. These killings which have happened are being investigated by the police and I want to encourage people not to lose their tempers and give room for the culprits who did this to be captured,” Minister Magomo said.

Traditional leader Chief Chipuriro said he had convened a council of elders and consulted spirit mediums in an attempt to understand the cause of the brutal attacks, adding that the situation had left the community deeply unsettled.

“When this happened, I was deeply worried. I summoned the spirit mediums but before we could do anything, more killings took place. On the day we were supposed to meet again, more killings took place so we are at a loss on what to do but we still must meet and find a course of action,” Chief Chipuriro said.

Mashonaland Central Police Spokesperson Inspector Milton Mundembe confirmed the deaths were recorded this Thursday but could not shed more light as police officers are still attending to the crime scene. zbc