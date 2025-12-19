EARTHQUAKE SHAKES NYANGA

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the local magnitude scale struck neighbouring Mozambique early Wednesday morning, sending tremors across parts of Nyanga, Makoni, and Macheke and sparking concern among residents about their safety.

In a statement, the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) confirmed the quake, noting that its epicentre was located in Mozambique, but its seismic waves were felt in several districts of Manicaland Province.

“An earthquake of Local Magnitude 4.2 (ML) occurred in Nyanga on December 17, 2025, at 3:31am local time. The earthquake was felt in Nyanga and surrounding areas. The epicentre was determined to be in Mozambique at latitude -17.838 and longitude 33.171. We became aware of the event following a call from the provincial chief meteorological officer, Mr Maringo. Nyanga District Development Coordinator (DDC), Mr Edmore Chikomo, confirmed feeling the earthquake,” the MSD statement read.

The department explained that earthquakes along Zimbabwe’s eastern border are primarily caused by natural tectonic activity linked to the southern tip of the East African Rift System (EARS).

Many tremors experienced in Nyanga originate across the border in Mozambique, where seismic activity is more intense.

Although classified as a light earthquake, the tremors caused noticeable ground shaking.

Residents reported feeling the vibrations, raising fears about the potential impact on homes and infrastructure.

Speaking in an interview, Mr Chikomo — who also chairs the Nyanga District Civil Protection Committee — confirmed experiencing the tremors.

“The earthquake lasted for about 30 seconds, and we felt it here in Nyanga. It was a mild shaking of the ground, and I also felt it personally. However, there are no reports of property damage or casualties so far. We have since activated our civil protection structures down to the village level so that any new developments are promptly reported for a quick response and intervention,” he said.

The MSD has not yet issued further updates regarding possible aftershocks or the broader impact of the quake.

Meanwhile, an official from the MSD’s seismology section, speaking on condition of anonymity, warned that Manicaland and parts of the Lowveld remain highly vulnerable to earthquakes due to their geographical location.

“Zimbabwe is divided into three seismic zones. The eastern border carries the highest risk because of the East African Rift System, with most earthquakes occurring in Chipinge. We also experience tremors in the north, linked to Lake Kariba, and in the central regions, where mining-induced earthquakes occasionally occur. Natural earthquakes can happen randomly at any time of the year. In areas such as Nyamandlovu, tremors are induced by aquifers when water levels fluctuate. Earthquakes can happen at any time,” the official explained.

Authorities are urging vigilance while civil protection structures remain on alert to monitor developments.

The incident serves as a reminder of the region’s seismic vulnerability and the importance of preparedness in communities along Zimbabwe’s eastern frontier. Manica Post