EARTHQUAKE SHAKES NYANGA

A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the local magnitude scale struck neighbouring Mozambique early Wednesday morning, sending tremors across parts of Nyanga, Makoni, and Macheke and sparking concern among residents about their safety.
In a statement,
the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) confirmed the quake, noting that
its epicentre was located in Mozambique, but its seismic waves were felt in
several districts of Manicaland Province.
“An earthquake
of Local Magnitude 4.2 (ML) occurred in Nyanga on December 17, 2025, at 3:31am
local time. The earthquake was felt in Nyanga and surrounding areas. The
epicentre was determined to be in Mozambique at latitude -17.838 and longitude
33.171. We became aware of the event following a call from the provincial chief
meteorological officer, Mr Maringo. Nyanga District Development Coordinator
(DDC), Mr Edmore Chikomo, confirmed feeling the earthquake,” the MSD statement
read.
The department
explained that earthquakes along Zimbabwe’s eastern border are primarily caused
by natural tectonic activity linked to the southern tip of the East African
Rift System (EARS).
Many tremors
experienced in Nyanga originate across the border in Mozambique, where seismic
activity is more intense.
Although
classified as a light earthquake, the tremors caused noticeable ground shaking.
Residents
reported feeling the vibrations, raising fears about the potential impact on
homes and infrastructure.
Speaking in an
interview, Mr Chikomo — who also chairs the Nyanga District Civil Protection
Committee — confirmed experiencing the tremors.
“The earthquake
lasted for about 30 seconds, and we felt it here in Nyanga. It was a mild
shaking of the ground, and I also felt it personally. However, there are no
reports of property damage or casualties so far. We have since activated our
civil protection structures down to the village level so that any new
developments are promptly reported for a quick response and intervention,” he
said.
The MSD has not
yet issued further updates regarding possible aftershocks or the broader impact
of the quake.
Meanwhile, an
official from the MSD’s seismology section, speaking on condition of anonymity,
warned that Manicaland and parts of the Lowveld remain highly vulnerable to
earthquakes due to their geographical location.
“Zimbabwe is
divided into three seismic zones. The eastern border carries the highest risk
because of the East African Rift System, with most earthquakes occurring in
Chipinge. We also experience tremors in the north, linked to Lake Kariba, and
in the central regions, where mining-induced earthquakes occasionally occur.
Natural earthquakes can happen randomly at any time of the year. In areas such
as Nyamandlovu, tremors are induced by aquifers when water levels fluctuate.
Earthquakes can happen at any time,” the official explained.
Authorities are
urging vigilance while civil protection structures remain on alert to monitor
developments.
The incident
serves as a reminder of the region’s seismic vulnerability and the importance
of preparedness in communities along Zimbabwe’s eastern frontier. Manica Post
0 comments:
Post a Comment