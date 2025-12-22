COP BEATS UP PASTOR OVER GIRLFRIEND

A police officer who allegedly severely assaulted a Masvingo pastor and his friend and damaged their vehicle, a Mercedez Benz over a girlfriend has been remanded in custody to January 6, 2026.

Costa Dhlamini (21) was remanded by Masvingo Regional Magistrate, Innocent Bepura today. The incident happened on Monday around midnight in Mucheke, Masvingo.

The assault resulted in Ephraim Masiyandima, a pastor at Evangelical Devine Affirmnment Ministries undergoing three surgeries in his right eye while Blessing Urayayi had several stitches sawn on his head and face.

Masiyandima’s Mercedez Benz had its front and back windshields, front and back lights and all window panes smashed.

Dhlamini is facing three counts; attempted murder, assault and malicious damage to property.

Court papers seen by Masvingo Mirror state that Dhlamini allegedly assaulted the duo and damaged the vehicle over his girlfriend, Precious Chimonyo.

Circumstances are that all four people involved were drinking beer at San Siro around midnight.

Urayayi allegedly demanded to have a conversation with Chimonyo and a misunderstanding ensued between him and Dhlamini. It is not clear whether Chimonyo and Urayayi are acquaintances.

Dhlamini hired a taxi and left the club with Chimonyo. Urayayi followed them in a Mercedez Benz driven by Masiyandima.

The Benz intercepted the taxi along Musuma Street near Mostafa in Mucheke A. Urayayi disembarked from the Mercedez Benz and pulled Chimonyo out of the taxi.

Dhlamini disembarked from the vehicle and allegedly assaulted Urayayi with an empty bottle several times on the head.

Masiyandima allegedly tried to refrain Dhlamini and he was struck with an empty beer bottle once on the right eye.

“Accused damaged the front wind screen and back, all window panes, dash board and headlights. Value damaged is US$1 500 and nothing was recovered,” reads part of the State outline. Masvingo Mirror