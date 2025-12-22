COP BEATS UP PASTOR OVER GIRLFRIEND

A police officer who allegedly severely assaulted a Masvingo pastor and his friend and damaged their vehicle, a Mercedez Benz over a girlfriend has been remanded in custody to January 6, 2026.
Costa Dhlamini
(21) was remanded by Masvingo Regional Magistrate, Innocent Bepura today. The
incident happened on Monday around midnight in Mucheke, Masvingo.
The assault
resulted in Ephraim Masiyandima, a pastor at Evangelical Devine Affirmnment
Ministries undergoing three surgeries in his right eye while Blessing Urayayi
had several stitches sawn on his head and face.
Masiyandima’s
Mercedez Benz had its front and back windshields, front and back lights and all
window panes smashed.
Dhlamini is
facing three counts; attempted murder, assault and malicious damage to
property.
Court papers
seen by Masvingo Mirror state that Dhlamini allegedly assaulted the duo and
damaged the vehicle over his girlfriend, Precious Chimonyo.
Circumstances
are that all four people involved were drinking beer at San Siro around
midnight.
Urayayi
allegedly demanded to have a conversation with Chimonyo and a misunderstanding
ensued between him and Dhlamini. It is not clear whether Chimonyo and Urayayi
are acquaintances.
Dhlamini hired
a taxi and left the club with Chimonyo. Urayayi followed them in a Mercedez
Benz driven by Masiyandima.
The Benz
intercepted the taxi along Musuma Street near Mostafa in Mucheke A. Urayayi
disembarked from the Mercedez Benz and pulled Chimonyo out of the taxi.
Dhlamini
disembarked from the vehicle and allegedly assaulted Urayayi with an empty
bottle several times on the head.
Masiyandima
allegedly tried to refrain Dhlamini and he was struck with an empty beer bottle
once on the right eye.
“Accused
damaged the front wind screen and back, all window panes, dash board and
headlights. Value damaged is US$1 500 and nothing was recovered,” reads part of
the State outline. Masvingo Mirror
