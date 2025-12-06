ARREST MBINGA DUG PEDDLERS, SAYS CHIEF

Chief Bere has issued a sharp challenge to law enforcement, demanding that police arrest drug peddlers regardless of their wealth or influence, citing concerns that wealthy individuals were masterminding the drug trade in the province while evading justice.

The traditional leader, born Phinias Tafireyi, made the call during a high-impact Anti-Drug and Substance Abuse campaign held in Mashava on November 28, 2025.

“The police must arrest drug peddlers regardless of their profile or financial status, It is disturbing that many ‘moneyed’ individuals are cited as the main perpetrators selling drugs to our youth.

No one should be above the law, and financial muscle should not purchase immunity while our children suffer,” said Chief Bere.

The event, themed ‘Protect, care and act together against drug and substance abuse’, also featured strong statements from government and academic leaders.

Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, implored communities to join the fight, describing drug abuse as an existential threat.

In a speech read on his behalf by the Masvingo District Development Coordinator Joyce Chikugu, Chadzamira called for a united front against the scourge.

“We need a united front, communities must stop harboring drug peddlers and work closely with law enforcement to root out this rot that is destroying the moral fabric of our society. Drugs are destroying the future, the health and economic development of our nation,” said Chadzamira.

The academic sector weighed in through Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) leadership, with Pro Vice Chancellor Professor Marian Tukuta delivering a stern warning to students.

Professor Tukuta, who was representing Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo, encouraged learners to remain steadfast in their academic pursuits.

“You must focus mainly on your studies rather than drugs, substance abuse steals not only your health but your future. The temporary escape it offers is not worth the permanent damage it causes to your potential,” said Professor Tukuta.

Youth representative Tanyaradzwa Makalima of the Masvingo District Junior Council provided insight into the socio-economic drivers of the crisis, highlighting unemployment as a key factor.

“Unemployment is fueling the uptake of drugs by youths. When young people stay unoccupied and see no immediate economic opportunities, they become vulnerable. Idleness is driving them toward substance abuse as a coping mechanism,” said Makalima.

The Mashava campaign was part of a broader provincial initiative to operationalize the national drug master plan, with numerous schools from Masvingo district attending and pupils showcasing the dangers of drug abuse through various presentations. TellZimNews