ARREST MBINGA DUG PEDDLERS, SAYS CHIEF

Chief Bere has issued a sharp challenge to law enforcement, demanding that police arrest drug peddlers regardless of their wealth or influence, citing concerns that wealthy individuals were masterminding the drug trade in the province while evading justice.
The traditional
leader, born Phinias Tafireyi, made the call during a high-impact Anti-Drug and
Substance Abuse campaign held in Mashava on November 28, 2025.
“The police
must arrest drug peddlers regardless of their profile or financial status, It
is disturbing that many ‘moneyed’ individuals are cited as the main
perpetrators selling drugs to our youth.
No one should
be above the law, and financial muscle should not purchase immunity while our
children suffer,” said Chief Bere.
The event,
themed ‘Protect, care and act together against drug and substance abuse’, also
featured strong statements from government and academic leaders.
Minister of
State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ezra Chadzamira, implored
communities to join the fight, describing drug abuse as an existential threat.
In a speech
read on his behalf by the Masvingo District Development Coordinator Joyce
Chikugu, Chadzamira called for a united front against the scourge.
“We need a
united front, communities must stop harboring drug peddlers and work closely
with law enforcement to root out this rot that is destroying the moral fabric
of our society. Drugs are destroying the future, the health and economic
development of our nation,” said Chadzamira.
The academic
sector weighed in through Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) leadership, with Pro
Vice Chancellor Professor Marian Tukuta delivering a stern warning to students.
Professor
Tukuta, who was representing Vice Chancellor Professor Rungano Zvobgo,
encouraged learners to remain steadfast in their academic pursuits.
“You must focus
mainly on your studies rather than drugs, substance abuse steals not only your
health but your future. The temporary escape it offers is not worth the
permanent damage it causes to your potential,” said Professor Tukuta.
Youth
representative Tanyaradzwa Makalima of the Masvingo District Junior Council
provided insight into the socio-economic drivers of the crisis, highlighting
unemployment as a key factor.
“Unemployment
is fueling the uptake of drugs by youths. When young people stay unoccupied and
see no immediate economic opportunities, they become vulnerable. Idleness is
driving them toward substance abuse as a coping mechanism,” said Makalima.
The Mashava
campaign was part of a broader provincial initiative to operationalize the
national drug master plan, with numerous schools from Masvingo district
attending and pupils showcasing the dangers of drug abuse through various
presentations. TellZimNews
0 comments:
Post a Comment