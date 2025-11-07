ZCC MEMBER KILLS FELLOW CONGREGANT

A Zaka ZCC Judea member has been arrested and is facing a murder charge after he allegedly struck a fellow congregant with a log on the head on their way to attend a church service on Saturday evening.

Sam Togara (33) was arrested on the same day for allegedly murdering Emmanuel Shanganai (23).

The incident happened in Binduko Village under Chief Nyakunhuwa in Zaka around 8pm.

Masvingo Police Deputy Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Masauso Patinyu said Police is oblivious of the reason why Togara and Shanganai argued.

Circumstances are that the two were headed to a ZCC Judea church service.

A misunderstanding occurred along the way and it is alleged that Togara picked up a log and struck Shanganai once on the head before he disappeared from the scene.

Other church members came across Shanganai’s lifeless body while on their way to church and they reported the matter to the Police.

Togara was arrested and the body was taken to Ndanga Hospital for a postmortem. Masvingo Mirror