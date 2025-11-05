ZANU PF COUNCILLOR TAKES OWN LIFE

A Zanu PF Ward 13 Councillor Elliot Chapinda (44) and Agritex Officer took his own life on Sunday (November 2) evening allegedly after his wife formally ended their marriage by presenting him with a divorce token.

Chapinda is alleged to have used a rope tied to a pole outside the well and slipped inside, where he was found by a neighbor who wanted to fetch water the following morning.

National Police Spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway to establish circumstances surrounding the councillor’s death. He revealed that preliminary information indicated the suicide was linked to marital problems.

“I can confirm we have a case where a man aged 44 allegedly committed suicide over marital problems that we are investigating, and we are yet to establish the full circumstances,” said Comm Nyathi.

Bikita Rural District Council Chairperson Thomas Mataga also confirmed the death of his colleague and said bottles of poison were discovered at the scene, though it was not clear if he took the poison.

“Some bottles of poison were found at the scene, but it was yet to be established if he took the poison before dying. The incident shocked us as council and Bikita residents; we have lost a good comrade,” said Mataga.

Sources revealed that Chapinda’s suicide came hours after his wife presented him with a divorce token (gupuro) in front of her family in Zaka.

“He had travelled with a friend to Zaka where his wife was in a final attempt to reconcile with his estranged wife, but the effort failed when she formally ended the marriage. He came back and went to his uncle’s place where he slept, only to slip away during the night before he was found dead the following day,” said a source.

Sources also alleged that he left a suicide note expressing his inability to live without his wife and children.

“He left a suicide note that said he could not continue living without his family, that is why he decided to end his life,” said the source.

Councillor Chapinda’s tragic death adds to a growing and concerning pattern of men resorting to suicide following marital and relationship breakdowns across Zimbabwe. Mental health experts note that societal expectations often prevent men from seeking emotional support during relationship crises, leaving them vulnerable to extreme decisions.

This tragedy follows another recent suicide in the district involving Bikita RDC CEO Peter Chibi, who also committed suicide in March last year over alleged pressure emanating from corruption charges leveled against him. TellZimNews