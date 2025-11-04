GOKWE TO REGISTER ALL VILLAGERS

Gokwe South Rural District Council (RDC) is set to conduct a registration exercise for all villagers to create a database in a bid to increase revenue collection.
A resolution to
create a database for villagers in all 32 wards to increase revenue collection
on development levy was passed to that effect during a full council meeting
held recently.
Council Chief
Executive Officer (CEO), Jabulani Gute said the levy will enable council to
ensure that every ward has a clinic, boreholes and other community projects.
“I would like
to appreciate councillors with wards that have performed well in terms of
payment of the development levy commonly known as mutero wemusoro. We have been
charging development levy per household but at law it’s supposed to be charged
per head so we are going to discuss during budget consultations how we are
going to collect the development levy in 2026.
“Development
levy benefits communities a lot because in every ward we make sure that we
establish clinics, drill boreholes and other community projects through this
fund,” said Gute.
Council
chairperson, Amon Karikoga urged councillors to register villagers in their
respective wards. He also said that registers will be compared with those at
the District Development Coordinator (DDC) offices. Masvingo Mirror
