GOKWE TO REGISTER ALL VILLAGERS

Gokwe South Rural District Council (RDC) is set to conduct a registration exercise for all villagers to create a database in a bid to increase revenue collection.

A resolution to create a database for villagers in all 32 wards to increase revenue collection on development levy was passed to that effect during a full council meeting held recently.

Council Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Jabulani Gute said the levy will enable council to ensure that every ward has a clinic, boreholes and other community projects.

“I would like to appreciate councillors with wards that have performed well in terms of payment of the development levy commonly known as mutero wemusoro. We have been charging development levy per household but at law it’s supposed to be charged per head so we are going to discuss during budget consultations how we are going to collect the development levy in 2026.

“Development levy benefits communities a lot because in every ward we make sure that we establish clinics, drill boreholes and other community projects through this fund,” said Gute.

Council chairperson, Amon Karikoga urged councillors to register villagers in their respective wards. He also said that registers will be compared with those at the District Development Coordinator (DDC) offices. Masvingo Mirror