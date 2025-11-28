YOUNG CASHIER STEALS US$12K

A 21-year-old Farm and City Centre cashier was slapped with 36 months in jail for quietly siphoning more than US$13 000 from his employer.

Danda Tinashe Tinotenda, was supposed to collect cash from till operators in Zvishavane and deposit it into two ZB Bank accounts between 16 and 24 September 2025. Instead, he treated the money as his personal jackpot.

According to a statement from the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ), Tinotenda was entrusted with the company’s takings for daily deposits. Things went sideways when the employer noticed the bank balances were not adding up.

“The offence came to light when the company noticed the deposits had not been made,” the NPAZ said. “Bank statements attached to the docket confirmed the missing funds.”

The internal review triggered alarm bells and the matter was quickly reported to police. Investigations exposed that the young cashier had diverted US$13 422, leading to his arrest.

The court slapped him with 36 months’ imprisonment, but 9 months were suspended on condition of good behaviour. Another 9 months were suspended on the condition that he pays back the entire US$13,422 by 30 November 2025.

That left him with 18 solid months behind bars.

The NPAZ raised concern on rising cases of workplace fraud. The authority urged businesses to stay alert.

“Companies are urged to maintain strong internal controls to safeguard against internal fraud. Abuse of entrusted funds attracts serious consequences, ” said the NPAZ.