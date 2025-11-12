TRANSFORMER THIEF ESCAPES DEATH

A man from Mutoko narrowly escaped death and suffered severe burns while attempting to steal an electrical transformer and armoured cables near All Souls Mission Hospital.

Gift Mawodza, 41, of Kakomwe Village under Chief Mutoko, is receiving treatment for his injuries at the same hospital, which was his crime scene.

Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the Criminal Investigations Department, is appealing for information which could lead to the arrest of Mawodza’s accomplices – Simbarashe Tungamirai and Paiben Muparo – who fled the scene.

“The vandalism of public utilities and infrastructure not only undermines our nation’s development and prosperity but also attracts a mandatory sentence of ten years in prison,” said Inspector Muteweri.

“On November 2, 2025, the suspect, along with his accomplices, approached a ZETDC transformer near All Souls Mission Hospital with the intention of vandalising it and stealing armoured cables.

“During the process of harvesting the copper cables, Mawodza was electrocuted, prompting his accomplices to flee.”Mawodza is expected to appear in court today. H Metro