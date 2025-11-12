TRANSFORMER THIEF ESCAPES DEATH

A man from Mutoko narrowly escaped death and suffered severe burns while attempting to steal an electrical transformer and armoured cables near All Souls Mission Hospital.
Gift Mawodza,
41, of Kakomwe Village under Chief Mutoko, is receiving treatment for his
injuries at the same hospital, which was his crime scene.
Detective
Inspector Rachel Muteweri, spokesperson for the Criminal Investigations
Department, is appealing for information which could lead to the arrest of
Mawodza’s accomplices – Simbarashe Tungamirai and Paiben Muparo – who fled the
scene.
“The vandalism
of public utilities and infrastructure not only undermines our nation’s
development and prosperity but also attracts a mandatory sentence of ten years
in prison,” said Inspector Muteweri.
“On November 2,
2025, the suspect, along with his accomplices, approached a ZETDC transformer
near All Souls Mission Hospital with the intention of vandalising it and
stealing armoured cables.
“During the
process of harvesting the copper cables, Mawodza was electrocuted, prompting
his accomplices to flee.”Mawodza is expected to appear in court today. H Metro
