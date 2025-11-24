SUPREME COURT JUDGE TO BE LAID TO REST

Supreme Court Judge, Justice Feliciah Chatukuta who passed away on Saturday will be buried at Glenforest Cemetery in Harare at 11am tomorrow.

The Judiciary Service Commission (JSC) confirmed this in a Press statement.

There was a memorial service held at Nyaradzo Funeral Parlour in Harare this morning after which mourners departed for the late Judge’s home.

A second church service is at the Judge’s home at 3pm today followed by another church service at the same place at 9 am tomorrow after which mourners will depart for Glenforest Cemetery for burial at 11am.

“The passing on of Justice Chatukuta is a profound loss to the nation, to the Judiciary and to all who had the privilege of working alongside her. Her career spanning decades of judicial service was marked by professionalism, humility and a steadfast commitment to upholding the rule of law,” reads part of the statement.

She was also a mentor to judicial officers especially in the magistracy and within the legal fraternity.