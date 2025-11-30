SCHOOL HEAD COMING FROM CONFERENCE KILLED IN CRASH

Matabeleland North teaching fraternity has been plunged into mourning after a primary school headmaster from Umguza district died in a road traffic accident while 17 other heads from the same district survived with varying degrees of injury.

The accident happened just after Milton High School along Leopold Takawira Avenue in Bulawayo when the heads where coming from Kariba where they had attended their annual National Association of Primary School Heads (Naph) conference where the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education gave his address on Thursday.

While details of the tragic events are still sketchy, Matabeleland North Provincial Education Officer, Mr Jabulani Mpofu, said it is believed the driver hit a road side stump.

“I am on my way to Bulawayo from Victoria Falls and just getting the terrible news,” said Mr Mpofu.

The deceased head is said to be from a primary school in Nyamandlovu.

They were travelling in an Umguza district Better Schools Programme of Zimbabwe (BSPZ) Kombi.

Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said she was yet to receive a memo on the accident but will avail details once she receives them. Sunday News