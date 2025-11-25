RAINS POUND BYO, COMMUTERS STRANDED



Each time the skies open, commuters in the city are left stranded as public transport mysteriously thins out, creating long queues and chaos at major pick-up points.

On Tuesdday around 1630hrs a brief downpour exposed the growing transport nightmare, with dozens of frustrated residents stuck at Egodini,and Hyper terminus as kombis became unusually scarce.

Commuters told B-Metro that the problem has become a recurring headache.

“It rains for 10 minutes and suddenly there are no kombis. We wait for almost an hour,” said one commuter.

Drivers who spoke to B-Metro blamed slippery roads, heavy traffic, and fears of vehicle damage, forcing many to delay hitting the road until the rain eases.

City residents are now calling for authorities and transport operators to address the issue, warning that the shortage not only disrupts work schedules but also exposes stranded commuters to opportunistic who sometimes charge exorbitant prizes for very short distances thieves.

For now, every drop of rain in Bulawayo seems to come with one guarantee a scramble for transport in all locations. B Metro