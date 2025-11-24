MAN COLLAPSES, DIES IN FOOD OUTLET



A Bulawayo food outlet has been temporarily closed after a customer collapsed and died on Monday morning.

The man, whose identity and age are yet to be established, reportedly collapsed while waiting for the food order he had purchased.

Employees at the outlet were alerted to the incident by a fellow customer who noticed that the deceased was sitting awkwardly and motionless.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Homicide division had reportedly left.

The body was still inside the outlet at 9:45AM on Monday.

Other customers were being served through the main door. Chronicle