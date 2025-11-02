STATE TO SEIZE CHIMOMBE'S PROPERTIES

Woes continue to mount for jailed businessmen Moses Mpofu and Mike Chimombe, after the State in their latest court appearance last Friday, applied to have their properties seized under the Money Laundering Act.
The duo was
convicted of fraud involving US$7 million two weeks ago.
The duo, who
face a possible minimum 20-year jail term, will now be sentenced on November 17
after the State notified the court that they intend to apply for a confiscation
order under Section 50(1) of the Money Laundering and Proceeds of Crime Act
[Chapter 9:24].
The act
empowers the State to trace, seize, and confiscate assets suspected to have
been acquired through criminal activity.
Prosecutors
believe some of Mpofu and Chimombe’s properties were bought using proceeds of
the goat tender fraud.
Prosecutor
Whisper Mabhaudhi said the State’s application is ready but has been delayed
pending the uploading of the court’s written judgment prompting him to seek a
postponement
“Once the
judgment is uploaded, then the State will file its application,” he added.
Justice
Pisirayi Kwenda, who convicted the pair, said their separate judgments would be
available by next Wednesday.
The two are
expected back in court on November 14 for pre-sentencing proceedings.
Sentencing is
expected on November 17.
Mpofu and
Chimombe were found guilty last week after spending over a year in remand
prison.
The State
proved that the fraud emanated from false documents submitted through their
company, Blackdeck Private Limited, in September 2021, when the Ministry of
Lands and Agriculture invited bids for the supply of 632,001 goats worth US$87
million under a national livestock pass-on scheme.
After winning
the tender, the contract was instead signed by Blackdeck Livestock and Poultry
Farming, an unregistered entity, with Mpofu representing the company and
Chimombe acting as a witness. Investigations revealed that Blackdeck Private
Limited had no valid tax clearance certificate from the Zimbabwe Revenue
Authority, and that the QR code on its National Social Security Authority
compliance certificate belonged to another firm, Skywalk Investments.
Relying on
these misrepresentations, the ministry paid ZWL$1.6 billion—then equivalent to
US$7.7 million—in two instalments on April 21 and June 29, 2022.
When the
company failed to deliver, it falsely claimed to have mobilised 32,500 goats
across provinces, but verification showed only 3,713 goats were available.
“After the
Ministry of Lands realised that they were being deceived by the accused
persons, they then cancelled the contract on August 29, 2022,” said the
National Prosecuting Authority.
To date, only
4,208 goats worth US$331,445.25 have been delivered, leaving the government
prejudiced of US$7,380,751.85. Herald
