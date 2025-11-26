GOVT BUYS DONATED CARS, SAYS ED



President Mnangagwa yesterday handed over brand new pick-up trucks to five young people with disabilities in a move that underscores the Government’s commitment to inclusive development and ensuring that no citizen is left behind.

Each beneficiary also received 10 wheelchairs for distribution in their districts, further strengthening community outreach and support for persons with disabilities.

Among the beneficiaries was musician Greatman, born Tongai Gwaze, whose musical journey has defied physical limitations, earning him national acclaim.

Fellow musician Chipo Muchegwa also received a vehicle to support her work and mobility.

Speaking at the handover, President Mnangagwa said the Government would continue supporting persons with disabilities to enhance their participation in all spheres of life.

“We should strive to move with everyone and not leave anyone behind. As Government, we are here to help so everyone with disabilities or their families should come forth so that they receive the necessary help,” he said.

“This assistance is not coming from myself, but from the Government and my job is to ensure that everyone who deserves gets access to it.”

Youth Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister, Tino Machakaire, commended the President for prioritising young people with disabilities and responding positively to their needs.

“We want to thank His Excellency for accepting our request that we represent our young people with disabilities. When we were invited to speak about issues to do with young people, we thought it would end there, but the President agreed to see them and assist them.

“These youngsters are happy and we hope His Excellency will continue supporting differently-abled people. In turn, they should also assist others who are in the same situation as theirs.”

Speaking on the donation, Greatman said the gesture would strengthen his work in supporting people with disabilities.

“I am truly grateful to the President for recognising us and the work that we are doing. I have been praying to get an off-road vehicle to use when I travel across the country on my ‘Makumbo kuvanhu’ mission to ensure that other people with disabilities can get wheelchairs.

“This gesture by the President will help us to work harder and reach everyone who needs our assistance,” he said.

Zimbabwe Youth Council board member and entrepreneur, Mandaza, described the support as a major step in advancing disability inclusion.

“I want to thank the President for this gift. This is a milestone in empowering those with disabilities and we really appreciate it because we can now easily navigate to reach out to those in need of our assistance.

“We have been empowered and this is the first step towards improving the lives of people with disabilities,” she said.

Muchegwa, a rising musician, said the vehicle would ease long-standing mobility challenges that have affected her work.

“I never imagined this day would come. I have been struggling to move from one point to another, even to the recording studios, and I had to hire a car sometimes. This was expensive and not convenient at all. I am happy now I can move and also help my peers to get wheelchairs and other things they might need,” she said.

Another beneficiary, Madawu said the support would inspire families to nurture the talents of children with disabilities.

“I am thankful for this kind gesture by the President; it will be an inspiration to many people. Even parents of children who are differently-abled will be inspired to take their children to school so that if they have a talent, they are helped to realise their full potential.

“They should know that they can sustain themselves without begging. We want to go out even to schools of differently-abled people and help where we can. I am a living testimony and I have done a business and it’s working for me.

“I feel I can inspire them to do something worthwhile with their lives as long as they put their mind to it. You have to push the door until it opens,” she said.

For Mazuru, the gesture would strengthen his efforts to support families with disabilities.

The ceremony marked another milestone in ongoing national efforts to mainstream disability inclusion and empower young Zimbabweans to contribute meaningfully to the country’s socio-economic development. Herald