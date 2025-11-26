GOVT BUYS DONATED CARS, SAYS ED

President Mnangagwa yesterday handed over brand new pick-up trucks to five young people with disabilities in a move that underscores the Government’s commitment to inclusive development and ensuring that no citizen is left behind.
Each
beneficiary also received 10 wheelchairs for distribution in their districts,
further strengthening community outreach and support for persons with
disabilities.
Among the
beneficiaries was musician Greatman, born Tongai Gwaze, whose musical journey
has defied physical limitations, earning him national acclaim.
Fellow musician
Chipo Muchegwa also received a vehicle to support her work and mobility.
Speaking at the
handover, President Mnangagwa said the Government would continue supporting
persons with disabilities to enhance their participation in all spheres of
life.
“We should
strive to move with everyone and not leave anyone behind. As Government, we are
here to help so everyone with disabilities or their families should come forth
so that they receive the necessary help,” he said.
“This
assistance is not coming from myself, but from the Government and my job is to
ensure that everyone who deserves gets access to it.”
Youth
Empowerment, Development and Vocational Training Minister, Tino Machakaire,
commended the President for prioritising young people with disabilities and
responding positively to their needs.
“We want to
thank His Excellency for accepting our request that we represent our young
people with disabilities. When we were invited to speak about issues to do with
young people, we thought it would end there, but the President agreed to see
them and assist them.
“These
youngsters are happy and we hope His Excellency will continue supporting
differently-abled people. In turn, they should also assist others who are in
the same situation as theirs.”
Speaking on the
donation, Greatman said the gesture would strengthen his work in supporting
people with disabilities.
“I am truly
grateful to the President for recognising us and the work that we are doing. I
have been praying to get an off-road vehicle to use when I travel across the
country on my ‘Makumbo kuvanhu’ mission to ensure that other people with
disabilities can get wheelchairs.
“This gesture
by the President will help us to work harder and reach everyone who needs our
assistance,” he said.
Zimbabwe Youth
Council board member and entrepreneur, Mandaza, described the support as a
major step in advancing disability inclusion.
“I want to
thank the President for this gift. This is a milestone in empowering those with
disabilities and we really appreciate it because we can now easily navigate to
reach out to those in need of our assistance.
“We have been
empowered and this is the first step towards improving the lives of people with
disabilities,” she said.
Muchegwa, a
rising musician, said the vehicle would ease long-standing mobility challenges
that have affected her work.
“I never
imagined this day would come. I have been struggling to move from one point to
another, even to the recording studios, and I had to hire a car sometimes. This
was expensive and not convenient at all. I am happy now I can move and also
help my peers to get wheelchairs and other things they might need,” she said.
Another
beneficiary, Madawu said the support would inspire families to nurture the
talents of children with disabilities.
“I am thankful
for this kind gesture by the President; it will be an inspiration to many
people. Even parents of children who are differently-abled will be inspired to
take their children to school so that if they have a talent, they are helped to
realise their full potential.
“They should
know that they can sustain themselves without begging. We want to go out even
to schools of differently-abled people and help where we can. I am a living
testimony and I have done a business and it’s working for me.
“I feel I can
inspire them to do something worthwhile with their lives as long as they put
their mind to it. You have to push the door until it opens,” she said.
For Mazuru, the
gesture would strengthen his efforts to support families with disabilities.
The ceremony
marked another milestone in ongoing national efforts to mainstream disability
inclusion and empower young Zimbabweans to contribute meaningfully to the
country’s socio-economic development. Herald
