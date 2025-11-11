GRANNIES STAGE NAKED PROTEST IN SEKE

There was drama at Ziko Village, under Chief Seke, on Friday when two elderly women staged a protest against their neighbour, Bonface Nyangombe, while naked.

Gogo Anna Chick and Cecilia Chiremba staged their bizarre demonstration in protest over what they claim to be Nyangombe’s invasion of the latter’s property

They claim Nyangombe is expanding his residential stand into Gogo Chiremba’s property.

They say the case is before Chief Seke but is yet to be resolved. No comment could be obtained from Chief Seke.

There are also allegations that certain employees of the Manyame Rural District Council may have provided Nyangombe with ‘fraudulent’ documents to support his claim.

In response, Gogo Chiremba engaged with the council and successfully obtained her own documentation proving ownership of the land.

Nyangombe then sought a protection order from the Chitungwiza Civil Court.

His case is expected to be heard today.

“I have an offer letter from the responsible authority, Manyame RDC,” he said.

“I also have Chief Seke’s confirmation of my ownership of the stand.”

Villagers are unhappy and accuse Nyangombe and his accomplices, only identified as Mushonga and Chikozve, of conspiring to remove Gogo Chiremba from her property.

H Metro