GRANNIES STAGE NAKED PROTEST IN SEKE

There was drama at Ziko Village, under Chief Seke, on Friday when two elderly women staged a protest against their neighbour, Bonface Nyangombe, while naked.
Gogo Anna Chick
and Cecilia Chiremba staged their bizarre demonstration in protest over what
they claim to be Nyangombe’s invasion of the latter’s property
They claim
Nyangombe is expanding his residential stand into Gogo Chiremba’s property.
They say the case is before Chief Seke but is yet to be resolved. No comment could be obtained from Chief Seke.
There are also
allegations that certain employees of the Manyame Rural District Council may
have provided Nyangombe with ‘fraudulent’ documents to support his claim.
In response,
Gogo Chiremba engaged with the council and successfully obtained her own
documentation proving ownership of the land.
Nyangombe then
sought a protection order from the Chitungwiza Civil Court.
His case is
expected to be heard today.
“I have an
offer letter from the responsible authority, Manyame RDC,” he said.
“I also have
Chief Seke’s confirmation of my ownership of the stand.”
Villagers are
unhappy and accuse Nyangombe and his accomplices, only identified as Mushonga
and Chikozve, of conspiring to remove Gogo Chiremba from her property.
