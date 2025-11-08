COME FORWARD : POLICE SEEK MORE MAGAYA VICTIMS

Police in Zimbabwe have opened international reporting channels for alleged Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya rape and fraud victims.
In a statement,
national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said law enforcement had
been receiving “several calls from people all over the world” asking how to lay
complaints against Magaya.
He said, “The
Zimbabwe Republic Police has availed cellphone NUMBER +263 776 830 226,
National Complaints NUMBER +263 (0242) 703631 and WhatsApp NUMBER +263 712 800
197 for anyone to freely report and allow the Zimbabwe Republic Police to
conduct investigations.”
Alleged Victims
in Zimbabwe, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique,
Malawi, Zambia or “any country” were urged to come forward.
“For those
victims in South Africa, please feel free to go to the local Police Station to
report and have your statement notarized and formally submitted to the
Zimbabwean Embassy,” Commissioner Nyathi said.
Police also
sounded the alarm over attempts to frustrate investigations.
“The Zimbabwe
Republic Police warns individuals and syndicates trying to interfere with
investigations or threaten witnesses that they risk being arrested for
defeating or obstructing the course of justice,” Nyathi said.
He further
cautioned online activist groups.
“Individuals
and groups, including social media platforms such as COZWA and Crime Watch
Zimbabwe, are cautioned against publishing individual officers’ and
investigators’ personal cellphone numbers or contact details.”
This marks one
of the most public and coordinated calls for complainants in a religious leader
case in recent years.
Magaya is no
stranger to controversy. In 2016, he was arrested on allegations of raping a
congregant at his Harare hotel. The case was later withdrawn after the
complainant filed for the matter to be dropped. Magaya has consistently
maintained his innocence, saying he was the victim of targeted attacks and
smear campaigns against his ministry.
In the latest
wave of allegations, Magaya and his wife were arrested on 1 November 2025
following multiple reports of fraud and rape, with the couple appearing in
Harare Magistrates Court on 3–4 November 2025. He faces fraud charges linked to
alleged misrepresentation of investment opportunities through Planet Africa
(Pvt) Ltd and Yadah Connect (Pvt) Ltd, including promises of residential
stands, mining, farming, and bee-keeping projects to congregants and other
members of the public. On the same docket, he faces rape charges in relation to
recent allegations.
During the
hearing, Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Magaya and his wife in custody
while bail applications were set for the High Court. The defence had argued the
couple was held beyond the 48-hour statutory limit, but the court dismissed the
over-detention argument, stating it “has no effect on their release.”
However, the
latest wave of allegations has seen victims claiming abuse across borders,
prompting police to establish formal international reporting protocols.
Documents show the alleged fraud involved thousands of US dollars from
investors expecting property or business returns, many of whom remain unpaid.
Meanwhile,
police urged any victim or witness “to utilize the numbers given above and
quickly report anyone issuing threats, harassment or intimidation.” H Metro
0 comments:
Post a Comment