COME FORWARD : POLICE SEEK MORE MAGAYA VICTIMS

Police in Zimbabwe have opened international reporting channels for alleged Prophetic Healing and Deliverance Ministries leader Walter Magaya rape and fraud victims.

In a statement, national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said law enforcement had been receiving “several calls from people all over the world” asking how to lay complaints against Magaya.

He said, “The Zimbabwe Republic Police has availed cellphone NUMBER +263 776 830 226, National Complaints NUMBER +263 (0242) 703631 and WhatsApp NUMBER +263 712 800 197 for anyone to freely report and allow the Zimbabwe Republic Police to conduct investigations.”

Alleged Victims in Zimbabwe, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Namibia, Botswana, Mozambique, Malawi, Zambia or “any country” were urged to come forward.

“For those victims in South Africa, please feel free to go to the local Police Station to report and have your statement notarized and formally submitted to the Zimbabwean Embassy,” Commissioner Nyathi said.

Police also sounded the alarm over attempts to frustrate investigations.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police warns individuals and syndicates trying to interfere with investigations or threaten witnesses that they risk being arrested for defeating or obstructing the course of justice,” Nyathi said.

He further cautioned online activist groups.

“Individuals and groups, including social media platforms such as COZWA and Crime Watch Zimbabwe, are cautioned against publishing individual officers’ and investigators’ personal cellphone numbers or contact details.”

This marks one of the most public and coordinated calls for complainants in a religious leader case in recent years.

Magaya is no stranger to controversy. In 2016, he was arrested on allegations of raping a congregant at his Harare hotel. The case was later withdrawn after the complainant filed for the matter to be dropped. Magaya has consistently maintained his innocence, saying he was the victim of targeted attacks and smear campaigns against his ministry.

In the latest wave of allegations, Magaya and his wife were arrested on 1 November 2025 following multiple reports of fraud and rape, with the couple appearing in Harare Magistrates Court on 3–4 November 2025. He faces fraud charges linked to alleged misrepresentation of investment opportunities through Planet Africa (Pvt) Ltd and Yadah Connect (Pvt) Ltd, including promises of residential stands, mining, farming, and bee-keeping projects to congregants and other members of the public. On the same docket, he faces rape charges in relation to recent allegations.

During the hearing, Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa remanded Magaya and his wife in custody while bail applications were set for the High Court. The defence had argued the couple was held beyond the 48-hour statutory limit, but the court dismissed the over-detention argument, stating it “has no effect on their release.”

However, the latest wave of allegations has seen victims claiming abuse across borders, prompting police to establish formal international reporting protocols. Documents show the alleged fraud involved thousands of US dollars from investors expecting property or business returns, many of whom remain unpaid.

Meanwhile, police urged any victim or witness “to utilize the numbers given above and quickly report anyone issuing threats, harassment or intimidation.” H Metro