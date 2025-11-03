CABINET RESHUFFLE LOOMS

An imminent Cabinet reshuffle is said to have fuelled tension among ministers amid reports of divisions within Zanu PF structures over a plan to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s stay in office beyond 2028.

Mnangagwa’s supporters are pushing for the extension of his tenure to 2030, a move analysts say is unconstitutional. Mnangagwa has insisted that he is a constitutionalist and will retire at the end of his tenure in 2028, although his loyalists have intensified plans to extend his stay.

Sources told NewsDay yesterday that the term extension has become a thorny issue with Zanu PF structures and government officials clashing over the impending reshuffle.

Presidential spokesperson George Charamba yesterday refused to comment on the issues, describing them as “nonsense”.

Reports have, however, indicated that a rift is brewing between Local Government and Public Works minister Daniel Garwe and secretary John Basera. The secretary, who was posted to the ministry from the Agriculture ministry in 2023, is said to be eyeing a ministerial appointment.

Basera yesterday scoffed at the allegations.

Garwe has not been available to respond to the allegations since last week.

However, reports indicate that the two have not been on good terms for a long time.

According to sources close to the two, the duo has in the past differed over projects such as the Nyore-nyore housing development project and the Helcraw-City of Harare water meter deal, among others.

The recent power blackout at Parliament building during Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address is said to have worsened relations between the two.

“Directors in the ministry were suspended, but Dr Basera believes it was the minister’s fault as he did not do his part, in terms of ensuring the groundwork was done,” sources said.

“Basera is of the view that his minister is claiming credit when he is the brains behind the projects.”

Sources say there is a plot for Garwe to be deployed to Zanu PF headquarters to push for the extension of Mnangagwa’s tenure.

“Garwe has done well in advocating for the 2030 term extension, and there is a belief that such an appointment will open space for the permanent secretary,” sources said.

Recently, the local government and public works ministry proposed putting a perimeter wall at the Diplomatic Village and Mnangagwa did not approve the project.

“Construction of a wall at the Diplomatic Village in Mt Hampden is another source of rift. The proposal by the minister was rejected by President Mnangagwa and Basera argues that the deal was not structured properly, hence being thrown out,” sources said.

The reshuffle has been the subject of speculation since the conclusion of the Zanu PF 22nd National People’s Conference in Mutare, where it was resolved that the ruling party should push the government to implement a party resolution to extend Mnangagwa’s term in office.

This has prompted Cabinet ministers to ensure their visibility in a bid to please the appointing authority as they eye re-appointment or elevation to lucrative portfolios.

Over the years, rumours of a Cabinet reshuffle have always created rifts among government officials.

It has also created a bootlicking frenzy as party and government officials outdo each other to gain the attention of the appointing authority. The ED2030 agenda has become canon fodder for government and party officials as they sharpen their bootlicking skills.

Sources say Mnangagwa’s loyalists, the 2030 crusaders, feel they should be rewarded for their “sterling work” and want punishment to be meted out on those who appear to be singing a different tune.

However, analysts say a Cabinet reshuffle has the potential to widen the rift in the governing party, where fault lines are clearly visible. Newsday