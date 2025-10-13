ZIMBAS KILLED IN HORROR SA ACCIDENT



About 40 Zimbabweans and Malawians are reported dead, including a 10-month-old baby, after a bus in which they were travelling overturned just outside Makhado, South African officials have said.

The Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety on Monday confirmed that at least 40 people have died in a horrific bus accident on the N1 freeway outside Makhado (formerly Louis Trichardt) in Limpopo.

Limpopo Transport and Community Safety MEC Violet Mathye told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika that the deceased were Zimbabwean and Malawian nationals who were travelling to their respective home countries from Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).

“Let me pass my condolences to the two countries that have lost loved ones — Zimbabwe and Malawi. We have reported 38 injuries; these are the people who are currently in hospital. They were originally 39, but a 10-month-old baby passed away after being referred to hospital,” she said.

She said by Monday morning, law enforcement agencies were still at the crash site, but 40 deaths had been confirmed.

“There was no other vehicle involved. I am sure the bus lost control. I do not know what caused it — it could be driver fatigue or a mechanical fault that made the bus lose control and go down the ditch. We will only know once the final report is completed,” Mathye said.

The distance between Gqeberha and Harare is more than 2,100 kilometers. From Harare, the bus was destined to travel to Malawi.

According to the department, the crash occurred at around 2 pm on Sunday on the N1 North near Ingwe Lodge in Musina.

The N1 freeway was closed following the accident, and motorists were advised to use alternative routes.