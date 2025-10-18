ZANU PF TO PUSH 2030 THROUGH PARLY



The Zanu PF 22nd annual national people’s conference, which ends in Mutare today, is expected to whip its ministers and legislators, including State functionaries, to drop all their programmes and parliamentary duties to work on constitutional change pushing the 2030 agenda, NewsDay Weekender has learnt.

The revelations came amid tensions ahead of the conference following reports of serious divisions rocking the ruling party in the run-up of the annual indaba.

Zanu PF structures are crumbling under the 2030 agenda for President Emmerson Mnangagwa to stay in office beyond the constitutional two terms.

Mnangagwa has, however, indicated that, as a constitutionalist, he will step down in 2028 and let the party and Zimbabwe choose its next president.

Of late, Zanu PF has been rocked by explosive reports, including Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga’s dossier presented to the politburo last month and heavily criticised in a leaked-rebuttal by the party’s newly-appointed secretary for legal affairs Ziyambi Ziyambi this week.

Chiwenga also came under attack from the Zanu PF national spokesperson at a Press conference in Harare a day before the start of the conference in Mutare.

The party’s presidium, which comprises Mnangagwa, Chiwenga, Vice-President Kembo Mohadi, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (national chairperson) and Jacob Mudenda (secretary general) made all efforts to present a united front at the high table.

The party leaders insisted on unity, respect of the party constitution, avoided the ED2030 slogan and in a powerful show of solidarity, held hands during the opening prayer.

But the power politics behind the 2030 term extension played out openly, with multiple sources saying while a chance for a constitutional referendum was impossible, the party was focusing on Parliament.

“We have Resolution 1 from the Bulawayo conference and all the provinces have agreed that the only solution is going the parliamentarian way,” one of them said.

“And as we will complete this conference tomorrow, you will definitely see a declaration from the people that we are going to extend the presidential term beyond 2028.”

Another source told NewsDay Weekender that Zanu PF would whip any party cadre working in the structures in governance to push for a constitutional amendment to push for that.

“The structures are saying let us go for a constitutional change and go beyond 2028 so we are expecting results,” the source said.

“Those who fail us as a party should know that their fate with the party is sealed.”

The provinces were also trying to outdo each other with new slogans for the 2030 agenda in songs and slogans, with delegates from Midlands, Masvingo and Mashonaland West the loudest.

Political leaders from Mashonaland West, Mutsvangwa and Ziyambi have seemingly taken the forefront in pushing the 2030 agenda, ostensibly crafted in the Midlands and Masvingo provinces.

Meanwhile, addressing delegates, Mnangagwa reiterated that Zanu PF was not private property, adding that the party upheld its constitution.

“All structures are directed to expose and reject perpetrators of tribalism and regionalism, among other narratives that divide the party,” he said.

“Corruption, corruption, corruption, of any kind, has no place among the rank and file of the party membership and, indeed, in our country. It is cancerous to the ongoing national development agenda.

“Excesses, wanton acts of commission and omission for corrupt ends, risk alienating the party from the masses and must be expunged from our body politik. Discipline and integrity of all Zanu PF members should be above question.”

Mnangagwa also castigated the party’s detractors, accusing “opportunists” of tarnishing Zimbabwe’s name.

“Our country is not for sale. Spreading false information, denigrating one’s country, the leadership and people can never be good for our national pride, image and dignity,” he said.

“Let it be clear that those opportunists who tarnish our country for short-sighted, ulterior political motives will never succeed.” Newsday