WIFE CHEATS, HUBBY TAKES OWN LIFE

Residents of Alpha Stands in Beitbridge are still reeling from shock after Marume Chinembiri (42), was found hanging from the roof trusses of his rented room — leaving behind a scrawled message on the wall that has become the talk of the border town.

Chinembiri alleged he had caught his wife of 18 years, Magret Manyuchi, cheating.

The suicide has sent shivers through the community, not just for the tragedy itself, but for the haunting “note” Marume reportedly left behind — written in his own hand on the wall moments before taking his life.

“Ndabata message mufoni yemudzimai wangu nemunhu waanotorana naye saka ndatya kuti ndingasekwa nevanhu”

(“I saw messages in my wife’s phone with the man she’s cheating with, and I’m afraid of being mocked.”)

That was the cryptic confession written on the cracked, grimy wall of his bedroom, the same room where his lifeless body was discovered by his niece, Catherine Chinembiri (30), on the afternoon of October 23, 2025.

Officer commanding Beitbridge Chief Superintendent Ncube confirmed that Chinembiri was found hanging from a brown belt tied to the roof trusses, its buckle hooked onto a piece of wire. There were no visible injuries apart from the marks left by the belt. His body was later taken to Beitbridge District Hospital Mortuary, and an inquest under RRB 6495961 was opened to determine the full circumstances.

Though police described it as a “tragic suicide,” residents of Alpha suburb are convinced the story runs deeper, a bitter cocktail of betrayal, booze, and broken love that had been brewing for years.

Repeated efforts to contact Manyuchi for her side of the story were unsuccessful as she was not reachable on her mobile phone

Neighbours say Marume’s marriage had long been a stormy one, riddled with infidelity accusations and violent fights. The last straw, they say, came when Marume allegedly found love messages on his wife’s phone and confirmed the other man’s name through EcoCash.

“Marume confronted his wife after seeing the messages. They fought, and she packed her bags and moved out to Mashavire Township with the kids,” said a neighbour who requested anonymity.

After that confrontation, residents say, Marume became withdrawn, spending days drinking and wandering around the dusty suburb, muttering to himself. Some say he was seen scribbling on the wall a day before his death.

Their daughter, Belinda, who is said to have also seen the messages that triggered the chaos, refused to discuss the issue when contacted.

“I can’t comment on issues I didn’t ask anyone to publish, my brother. Use whatever information you have,” she said curtly before hanging up.

The couple, who had been together for over 18 years and had more than three children, had reportedly separated and reunited several times over the years.