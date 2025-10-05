skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Sunday, 5 October 2025
COPS KILL FOUR ROBBERS IN SHOOT OUT
Sunday, October 05, 2025
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
NEWS
Share to X
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a Comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
CHIWENGA BEGGED FOR CHIVAYO CASH
MLISWA : I WILL EXPOSE CHIWENGA
🔴Vocal former Zanu PF Mashonaland West provincial chairperson and independent Norton MP Themba Mliswa has threatened to expose Vice-Pres...
WORKPLACE ROMANCE COLLAPSES MARRIAGE
An 11-year-old marriage has collapsed after photographs of a married woman, and her workmate, which captured intimate moments of their adult...
TAGWIREI BOUGHT ARMY CARS : MLISWA
The cars that were recently given to army top brass came from Tagwirei according to Squealer. Tagwirei is seeding. Buying the army pic.tw...
ZANU PF SUCCESSION WAR RAGES
The battle to succeed President Emmerson Mnangagwa has taken another twist after controversial politician Temba Mliswa was recorded detailin...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a Comment