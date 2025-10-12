US$6500 FOR MURDER

This is an insult. @MinistryMines @nssazw must now take it up and ensure the family is properly compensated, maybe in the region of $500,000 upwards. #peopleoverprofits pic.twitter.com/GFokpzd8Qm— Farai Maguwu (@FMaguwu) October 12, 2025
This is an insult. @MinistryMines @nssazw must now take it up and ensure the family is properly compensated, maybe in the region of $500,000 upwards. #peopleoverprofits pic.twitter.com/GFokpzd8Qm— Farai Maguwu (@FMaguwu) October 12, 2025
0 comments:
Post a Comment