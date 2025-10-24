THREE COPS WHO BEAT UP PUPILS CLEARED

Three police officers who were accused of brutally assaulting schoolchildren at Mahetshe Primary School in Maphisa, Matobo District, have been acquitted after the Kezi Magistrates Court ruled that the State failed to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Delivering his judgment on October 23, 2025 Kezi magistrate, Busani Sibanda said the prosecution’s case was riddled with inconsistencies, contradictions and poor investigation, making it impossible for the court to convict the accused persons.

“The State failed to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the accused are guilty. The accused are given the benefit of doubt and are acquitted,” Magistrate Sibanda ruled.

The three police officers were facing charges of assaulting 12 learners, allegedly using open hands, switches and cables during a school awareness campaign in May this year.

The alleged assault reportedly caused injuries to the pupils.However, the court found the evidence presented by the State to be unreliable, contradictory and insufficient to link the accused directly to the alleged assaults.

Magistrate Sibanda criticised the quality of the investigation, saying crucial exhibits such as the alleged switches used in the assault were not brought to court including the videos of the police officer committing the assault .

“I must state the case was poorly investigated. If the switches existed, they needed to be brought to court. If there were videos of the accused persons committing that offence, they needed to be brought to court,” he said.

“As a result, the inescapable conclusion is that the State failed to prove a case beyond reasonable doubt that the accused persons committed this offence. The State itself admitted that it did not manage to prove the guilt of the accused persons.”

The magistrate said the testimonies of the 17 State witnesses were inconsistent and lacked credibility. Some witnesses claimed the children were assaulted, while others said the pupils merely cried out of fear or embarrassment after being named and shamed by their peers.

“Given the inconsistencies in the evidence of those who were directly at the scene, the court cannot help but conclude that they were economical with the truth. Their evidence was tailored to protect their interests rather than bear the truth,” Sibanda said.

“I must state that there is scarcity of evidence in this case. The testimony of the State witnesses is, in my view, inadequate proof of the guilt of the accused.”

He added that the contradictions between the State’s outline and the witnesses’ testimonies were fundamental and could not be ignored.

“There are questions which have remained unanswered by the State and its witnesses, which make one conclude that it cannot be safely said the State’s evidence is beyond reproach. The general law is that where there is doubt, the doubt must be resolved in a manner that benefits the accused.”

The court also referenced earlier case law to highlight that the inconsistencies in the witness accounts made it impossible to reach a conviction.

“There can be no three different truths about one event,” Sibanda said, citing State vs Ncube (HB 55/18). “Falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus (False in one thing is false in everything).”The magistrate added that some witnesses gave conflicting reasons for why the children cried.

“We have been told the reasons why the children cried. Some say it was because they were beaten, some say it was because they were named, and some say the children cried because they are afraid of the police. Some of the State witnesses say the children were never assaulted, and this, in my view, is materially different.”

Out of the 17 witnesses, including a seven-year-old boy, several contradicted themselves during testimony and cross-examination.

The boy initially told the court that he was assaulted by one of the officers who allegedly lifted him by the ears and slapped him, but later changed his statement under cross-examination, admitting that no one had assaulted him and that he had been instructed by his aunt to tell the police otherwise.

As to how the incident unfolded, according to the State, the three police officers were invited by Mahetshe Primary School authorities to conduct an awareness campaign on theft, drug abuse, teenage pregnancies, bullying and student love affairs.

The officers allegedly grouped pupils according to the offences they were accused of committing and then started assaulting them, a claim the officers denied.

The accused admitted they addressed the learners and that some pupils began naming alleged offenders during the session. The named children reportedly cried, prompting nearby villagers to rush to the school after hearing the commotion.

The parents, who were attending a meeting about 80 to 90 metres from the schoolyard, allegedly confronted and insulted the police officers, accusing them of speaking in Shona and reopening wounds of the Gukurahundi atrocities.

During the trial, the defence argued that the children’s tears were due to embarrassment and fear, not assault, a version that the magistrate said several witnesses, including the complainants themselves, later confirmed in court.In his ruling, Magistrate Sibanda said although there might be suspicion that the accused could have been involved, the law does not allow convictions based on suspicion.

“The court agrees there is suspicion that the culprits may as well have been the accused persons, but the law does not allow me to convict based on suspicion. There must be proof beyond reasonable doubt,” he said.

He also said there is a need for professionalism and fairness in future prosecutions.

“Prosecutions should be undertaken without fear, favour, or bias because there is sufficient, reliable evidence placed before the court. Decisions to withdraw or decline to prosecute, hard and unpopular as they may be, should be made. The court should not be used as a decision maker in unmeritorious prosecutions in which an acquittal is a foregone conclusion.”

Magistrate Sibanda concluded that the inconsistencies, lack of physical evidence and unreliable witness testimony rendered the State’s case untenable.

“This is a borderline case. It could have gone either way, but justice demands that where there is doubt, the doubt must be resolved in favour of the accused,” he said. CITE