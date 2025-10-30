RAPIST PROPOSES TO MARRY VICTIM (12)

A member of the Johanne Marange church has proposed that he wants to marry a 12-year-old girl whom he is being accused of raping at his home in Budiriro.
Jobho Nyazema
sent his relatives to the girl’s parents pleading with them that they should
let him take her in as his latest wife.
The girl is a
friend of Jobho’s 12-year-old daughter.
Jobho and the
girl’s parents are members of the Johanne Marange Church.
It has since
emerged that Jobho allegedly raped the girl when she came to play with her
friend. The girl did not report the rape incident.
Jobho then sent
his emissaries to the girl’s family where they proposed that the parents should
allow her to become his latest wife. One of the parents reported the case to
the police.
Jobho, a
resident of Budiriro Cabs, has since disappeared and remains at large. Police
sources said the case was reported at Budiriro Police Station under RRB
6643998. The victim has since been taken to the hospital for medical
examinations. H Metro
