RAPIST PROPOSES TO MARRY VICTIM (12)

A member of the Johanne Marange church has proposed that he wants to marry a 12-year-old girl whom he is being accused of raping at his home in Budiriro.

Jobho Nyazema sent his relatives to the girl’s parents pleading with them that they should let him take her in as his latest wife.

The girl is a friend of Jobho’s 12-year-old daughter.

Jobho and the girl’s parents are members of the Johanne Marange Church.

It has since emerged that Jobho allegedly raped the girl when she came to play with her friend. The girl did not report the rape incident.

Jobho then sent his emissaries to the girl’s family where they proposed that the parents should allow her to become his latest wife. One of the parents reported the case to the police.

Jobho, a resident of Budiriro Cabs, has since disappeared and remains at large. Police sources said the case was reported at Budiriro Police Station under RRB 6643998. The victim has since been taken to the hospital for medical examinations. H Metro