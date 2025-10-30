BROTHERS ARRESTED FOR KILLING MUTANGADURA

Two of the four suspected armed robbers, who have been arrested in connection with the murder of prominent businessman Joseph Mutangadura, are brothers.
There are
indications that all the members of the gang could be related.
Phillip Mutasa,
38, and Vengesai Jabulani Mutasa, 41, are brothers and they are part of the
four suspected armed robbers who have so far been arrested.
Some reports
yesterday claimed Vengesai, who was arrested after a shootout in Sanyati at the
weekend on a dramatic day in which he also shot and killed a police officer,
could have succumbed to his wounds.
However, no
confirmation could be obtained from the police last night.
The official
statement from the police so far is that he is receiving treatment in hospital.
Vengesai first
hid in Kadoma, according to the police, before he found a base to hide in
Sanyati.
Detective
Assistant Inspector Merylin Muriro, the acting provincial spokesperson for the
Criminal Investigations Department (CID), confirmed Vengesai and Phillip were
brothers.
Det Ass-Insp
Muriro issued a stern warning to individuals involved in crime and those
resisting arrest and said the police were fully committed to bringing all
criminals to justice.
Given
Mandizadza (34) and Anesu Machadu (32) are the other two members of the gang,
which is suspected to have killed Mutangadura, who are in custody in this
high-profile case.
“We have noted
with concern that two of the suspects arrested in connection with Joseph
Mutangadura’s murder are related,” said Det Ass-Insp Muriro.
“We continue to
warn individuals and groups engaged in criminal activities that the police will
leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.
“Those who fail
to comply with police orders or resist arrest should desist from such actions
to avoid facing the full force of the law.”
Phillip was
arrested on October 3 in Mkoba 6, Gweru.
Vengesai was
arrested following a shootout in Sanyati.
Police have
since established that the same weapon, which Vengesai used to kill a police
officer at Sanyati Police Station, was also used in Mutangadura’s murder.
Given
Mandizadza was arrested on October 13 in Harare.
After his
arrest in the Harare CBD, police recovered significant evidence, including two
pistols (one with an empty magazine and another loaded with seven live rounds)
Three .32 long
live cartridges and two fuses were also recovered.
The police are
actively searching for the three remaining suspects linked to this case.
Mutangadura was
murdered in cold blood at his farm in Ruwa.
He was with his
wife Eunice Natalie Tande at the time the robbers attacked their farm house. H
