BROTHERS ARRESTED FOR KILLING MUTANGADURA

Two of the four suspected armed robbers, who have been arrested in connection with the murder of prominent businessman Joseph Mutangadura, are brothers.

There are indications that all the members of the gang could be related.

Phillip Mutasa, 38, and Vengesai Jabulani Mutasa, 41, are brothers and they are part of the four suspected armed robbers who have so far been arrested.

Some reports yesterday claimed Vengesai, who was arrested after a shootout in Sanyati at the weekend on a dramatic day in which he also shot and killed a police officer, could have succumbed to his wounds.

However, no confirmation could be obtained from the police last night.

The official statement from the police so far is that he is receiving treatment in hospital.

Vengesai first hid in Kadoma, according to the police, before he found a base to hide in Sanyati.

Detective Assistant Inspector Merylin Muriro, the acting provincial spokesperson for the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), confirmed Vengesai and Phillip were brothers.

Det Ass-Insp Muriro issued a stern warning to individuals involved in crime and those resisting arrest and said the police were fully committed to bringing all criminals to justice.

Given Mandizadza (34) and Anesu Machadu (32) are the other two members of the gang, which is suspected to have killed Mutangadura, who are in custody in this high-profile case.

“We have noted with concern that two of the suspects arrested in connection with Joseph Mutangadura’s murder are related,” said Det Ass-Insp Muriro.

“We continue to warn individuals and groups engaged in criminal activities that the police will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of justice.

“Those who fail to comply with police orders or resist arrest should desist from such actions to avoid facing the full force of the law.”

Phillip was arrested on October 3 in Mkoba 6, Gweru.

Vengesai was arrested following a shootout in Sanyati.

Police have since established that the same weapon, which Vengesai used to kill a police officer at Sanyati Police Station, was also used in Mutangadura’s murder.

Given Mandizadza was arrested on October 13 in Harare.

After his arrest in the Harare CBD, police recovered significant evidence, including two pistols (one with an empty magazine and another loaded with seven live rounds)

Three .32 long live cartridges and two fuses were also recovered.

The police are actively searching for the three remaining suspects linked to this case.

Mutangadura was murdered in cold blood at his farm in Ruwa.

He was with his wife Eunice Natalie Tande at the time the robbers attacked their farm house. H Metro