LIGHTS OUT : WHAT REALLY HAPPENED

There seems to be conflicting statements with regards to the power outage that rocked President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Tuesday, as Parliament is blaming a “circuit breaker supplying the load [that] had tripped”, while power utility Zesa Holdings has suspended one of its managers over the outage.
Mnangagwa
ignored the mishap and continued to read his speech with the aid of torch
light.
In a statement
on Tuesday, clerk of Parliament Kennedy Chokuda apologised to the President for
the embarrassment and stated that: “The loss of power supplies to key systems
occurred when the Parliament building wasrunning on a generator as the main
source of supply, with Zesa supply as a standby.
“When supplies
were lost, the generator was still running, but not supplying power.
“Preliminary
investigations indicate that a circuit breaker supplying the load had tripped.
“The
restoration took longer than expected, resulting in part of the Sona being
delivered without power supply.”
He added: “The
Parliament of Zimbabwe, the Ministry of Local Government and Public Works, Zesa
and other government agencies are investigating the incident and will report to
the nation what transpired, as well as put in place measures to avoid recurrence.”
Earlier,
Speaker of the National Assembly Jacob Mudenda had issued a threat implying
that the blackout was an act of sabotage.
Sources,
however, said Mudenda wanted to take the heat off his desk after Parliament
decided to rely on a contractor to provide a generator for the event after
showing zero confidence in the national power utility, Zesa Holdings.
Sources
questioned why Mudenda allowed the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and
Distribution Company (ZETDC) to be a back-up power source in favour of a
generator.
Earlier
correspondence by deputy clerk of Parliament Nomasontho Sunga showed that on
October 21, she wrote to Local Government and Public Works secretary John
Bhasera requesting the ministry’s co-ordination and oversight in ensuring
uninterrupted power supply during Sona.
“It is noted
that there is an approved arrangement to run the event using the generator as
the primary source of power, with ZETDC [Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and
Distribution Company] power on standby, following previous power disruptions
experienced during important sessions,” she wrote.
Sunga requested
that the generator be “serviced, fully tested and confirmed fit for
uninterrupted operation during the event”, adding that ZETDC technical staff be
“physically on standby throughout the proceedings to provide immediate response
if required”.
While Chokuda
blamed the circuit breaker, Zesa Holdings suspended one of its senior managers,
ZETDC acting managing director engineer Abel Gurupira.
“I am hereby
suspending you from duty pending investigations, following a spate of power
outages prior to commencement of the Zanu PF conference in Mutare and during
the State of the Nation Address in Parliament on October 28, 2025,” a letter
addressed to Gurupira written by Zesa Holdings group chief executive officer
Cletus Nyachowe read.
“You will be on
full pay and benefits, pending the outcome of the investigations.
“During the
period of suspension, you are not to communicate with Zesa Holdings group
staff.”
Meanwhile,
Mnangagwa’s Sona has been condemned as “empty”, “hollow” and “uninspiring” by
opposition legislators who say it failed to address the country’s deepening
economic crisis.
They said the
fact that he was forced to finish his speech in darkness following a power
blackout highlighted the country’s electricity challenges, where ordinary
citizens go for over 12 hours without power.
Mbizo
legislator Cobarn Madzivanyika said Mnangagwa’s address offered no hope to
long-suffering Zimbabweans.
“The address
was empty and hollow. It was not inspiring, just the same old rhetoric,”
Madzivanyika said.
“It does not
inspire any confidence, nor does it create any stimulus for the economy.
“A State of the
Nation Address should be a beacon for positive trajectory and improved
confidence within the business community, but this was lifeless.”
Mnangagwa
presented his Sona at a time when there is a controversial agenda being
championed by his loyalists to have his term of office extended by two years
from 2028 to 2030.
The 2030 agenda
has united the opposition, clergy and human rights activists who view the plot
as an assault on democracy and constitutionalism.
Madzivanyika
accused the President of being misleading, particularly on the issue of
responsible mining.
He claimed
Mnangagwa failed to address the illegal activities of Chinese miners, who he
said were “destroying our land and culture”.
“It is the
President who authorised the Chinese,” Madzivandika stated.
“If he was
truly concerned, he would stop it.
“The fact that
these activities continue proves his concern is a lie.”
Madzivanyika
challenged the President’s focus on international sanctions, calling it a
“tired narrative” used to mask governance failure.
“Mnangagwa
started his address by highlighting sanctions, but this narrative is now
tired,” he said.
“The bulk of
the sanctions were removed by the United States and the European Union.
“The remaining
ones target Mnangagwa himself and a few individuals, not the nation.
“When President
Mnangagwa says ‘sanctions on me’, he does not mean sanctions on Zimbabweans,
because Mnangagwa is not Zimbabwe.”
Chiredzi
Central legislator Ropafadzo Makumire echoed similar sentiments, describing the
Sona as “too shallow”, saying it ignored critical issues affecting citizens.
“We were
expecting him to address the nation on progress made, for example, in the
procurement of cancer machines,” Makumire said.
“We are almost
closing the second year since the sugar tax was introduced, and to date,
nothing has been done. People are struggling.”
He said the
address failed to tackle fundamental problems, including “the idleness of the
youths, unemployment and the escalating issue of drug and substance abuse”.
Mnangagwa has
previously claimed that he is a constitutionalist and will step aside when his
term of office expires in 2028.
He rose to
power on the back of a November 2017 military coup that ousted strongman Robert
Mugabe, now late. Newsday
