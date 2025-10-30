MUTANGADURA : TWO MORE ARRESTED



Two men, who have a number of pending armed robbery cases, have been accused of being part of the gang suspected of killing prominent businessman Joseph Mutangadura.

Tariro Mutsamanye, 34, and Dexter Tinashe Mugaro, 31, who have been in custody waiting for the finalisation of a number of cases in which they face various accusations related to armed robberies, appeared before Harare regional magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.

They were remanded in custody to next month and were advised to apply for bail at the High Court as they are facing a third schedule offence.

Four other suspected armed robbers have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Among these armed robbers are two brothers and the police have indicated that the gang members appear to be related.

The gang raided Mutangadura Hideout on August 17.

Around 11:15 pm, security guard Bonus Kadiwa, who was on duty, heard dogs barking and went to investigate.

He spotted two men crawling near the gardener’s cottage towards the main house.

He was grabbed from behind and threatened with a pistol.

The suspects, armed with claw bars, hammers, and pistols, force-marched Kadiwa around the house before breaking down the north-facing main door to gain entry.

Kadiwa then realised there were seven attackers, all wearing balaclavas.

They confiscated his cellphone and left one suspect to guard him while the other six ransacked the house.

The suspects broke into the master bedroom, where they encountered Mutangadura.

A single gunshot was fired, hitting the businessman in the chest and killing him instantly.

Police announced this week that they recovered the pistol which was used to kill Mutangadura.

The same firearm was used to kill a police officer in Sanyati at the weekend. H Metro