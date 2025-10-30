MUTANGADURA : TWO MORE ARRESTED

Two men, who have a number of pending armed robbery cases, have been accused of being part of the gang suspected of killing prominent businessman Joseph Mutangadura.
Tariro
Mutsamanye, 34, and Dexter Tinashe Mugaro, 31, who have been in custody waiting
for the finalisation of a number of cases in which they face various
accusations related to armed robberies, appeared before Harare regional
magistrate Marewanazvo Gofa yesterday.
They were
remanded in custody to next month and were advised to apply for bail at the
High Court as they are facing a third schedule offence.
Four other
suspected armed robbers have already been arrested in connection with the case.
Among these
armed robbers are two brothers and the police have indicated that the gang
members appear to be related.
The gang raided
Mutangadura Hideout on August 17.
Around 11:15
pm, security guard Bonus Kadiwa, who was on duty, heard dogs barking and went
to investigate.
He spotted two
men crawling near the gardener’s cottage towards the main house.
He was grabbed
from behind and threatened with a pistol.
The suspects,
armed with claw bars, hammers, and pistols, force-marched Kadiwa around the
house before breaking down the north-facing main door to gain entry.
Kadiwa then
realised there were seven attackers, all wearing balaclavas.
They
confiscated his cellphone and left one suspect to guard him while the other six
ransacked the house.
The suspects
broke into the master bedroom, where they encountered Mutangadura.
A single
gunshot was fired, hitting the businessman in the chest and killing him
instantly.
Police
announced this week that they recovered the pistol which was used to kill
Mutangadura.
The same
firearm was used to kill a police officer in Sanyati at the weekend. H Metro
