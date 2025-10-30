MAN STILL TO BE BURIED, TWO YEARS LATER

A man, who died in mysterious circumstances after disappearing from his workplace in Chiredzi nearly two years ago, is yet to be buried.
The late Lavios
Mandizvidza has not been buried because, according to his family, they keep
being told that police are still conducting their investigations.
Lavios had been
employed for less than a week when he disappeared while herding cattle.
Rumbidzai
Manjiva, his employer, advised his family that Lavios had disappeared.
Manjiva is a
police officer.
A search around
the farm yielded nothing until one month later when Lavios’ decomposing body
was found along a riverbank.
The police
collected his body and took it to Mkwasini Police Station.
However, the
family says they have been waiting for the last two years to bury their
relative. A lot of the family’s anger has been targeted at Manjiva and Mary
Mandizvidza, Lavios’ sister.
Manjiva offered
a herd of five cattle to the Mandizvidza family in the wake of Lavios’ death
but this has just worsened the family’s rift.
When contacted
for comment, Manjiva confirmed that Lavios’ body was yet to be buried but
directed further inquiries to the investigating officers.
“Yes, the
remains were found and taken to Mkwasini Police Station sometime in 2023. The
investigating officers are the ones in a position to answer why the burial has
not yet occurred,” she said. Mary told H-Metro:
“I am praying
for justice and for my brother to be laid to rest.
“This situation
is unbearable for me.
“I took him to
Manjiva for work and just days later she called to say he hadn’t returned home.
“My relatives
blame me and Manjiva for his death.
“The five
cattle she offered only fuelled speculation about our involvement.”
Lavios’
grandmother, Apolonia Chikuni, says she is distressed.
“Manjiva has
been experiencing bad omens since Lavios’ disappearance, which led her to pay
the beasts.
“We are yet to
receive any clarity about Lavios’ remains.
“No family
member has seen them and Manjiva’s husband, Mukaka, was the one who showed us
photographs before the police took them away.”
Apolonia added:
“We are praying for justice and appeal to the authorities to help us resolve
this matter and ensure Lavios receives a proper burial.” H Metro
