MAN STILL TO BE BURIED, TWO YEARS LATER

A man, who died in mysterious circumstances after disappearing from his workplace in Chiredzi nearly two years ago, is yet to be buried.

The late Lavios Mandizvidza has not been buried because, according to his family, they keep being told that police are still conducting their investigations.

Lavios had been employed for less than a week when he disappeared while herding cattle.

Rumbidzai Manjiva, his employer, advised his family that Lavios had disappeared.

Manjiva is a police officer.

A search around the farm yielded nothing until one month later when Lavios’ decomposing body was found along a riverbank.

The police collected his body and took it to Mkwasini Police Station.

However, the family says they have been waiting for the last two years to bury their relative. A lot of the family’s anger has been targeted at Manjiva and Mary Mandizvidza, Lavios’ sister.

Manjiva offered a herd of five cattle to the Mandizvidza family in the wake of Lavios’ death but this has just worsened the family’s rift.

When contacted for comment, Manjiva confirmed that Lavios’ body was yet to be buried but directed further inquiries to the investigating officers.

“Yes, the remains were found and taken to Mkwasini Police Station sometime in 2023. The investigating officers are the ones in a position to answer why the burial has not yet occurred,” she said. Mary told H-Metro:

“I am praying for justice and for my brother to be laid to rest.

“This situation is unbearable for me.

“I took him to Manjiva for work and just days later she called to say he hadn’t returned home.

“My relatives blame me and Manjiva for his death.

“The five cattle she offered only fuelled speculation about our involvement.”

Lavios’ grandmother, Apolonia Chikuni, says she is distressed.

“Manjiva has been experiencing bad omens since Lavios’ disappearance, which led her to pay the beasts.

“We are yet to receive any clarity about Lavios’ remains.

“No family member has seen them and Manjiva’s husband, Mukaka, was the one who showed us photographs before the police took them away.”

Apolonia added: “We are praying for justice and appeal to the authorities to help us resolve this matter and ensure Lavios receives a proper burial.” H Metro