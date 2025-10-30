MAN JAILED FOR BEATING UP WIFE

A man who bashed his wife after a row triggered by US$500, which was in pockets of a pair of trousers which she washed, will spend the next five months in jail

John Sithole, 32, of Fairbridge in Mutare, was convicted of domestic violence. He was sent to jail by magistrate Perseverance Makhala.

Prosecutor Tinotenda Muzondo said on September 14, at around 7pm, Sithole accused his wife, Lilian Timburwa, 28, of washing his pair of trousers, which had US$500 in the pockets.

During the argument, Sithole slapped his wife several times.

Magistrate Makhala condemned the rising cases of gender-based violence and stressed the need for the courts to send a strong message of deterrence.

“Domestic violence is getting out of hand. The court must ensure that such acts are met with firm punishment to protect victims and discourage would-be offenders,” she said. H Metro