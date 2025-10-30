MAN JAILED FOR BEATING UP WIFE

A man who bashed his wife after a row triggered by US$500, which was in pockets of a pair of trousers which she washed, will spend the next five months in jail
John Sithole,
32, of Fairbridge in Mutare, was convicted of domestic violence. He was sent to
jail by magistrate Perseverance Makhala.
Prosecutor
Tinotenda Muzondo said on September 14, at around 7pm, Sithole accused his
wife, Lilian Timburwa, 28, of washing his pair of trousers, which had US$500 in
the pockets.
During the
argument, Sithole slapped his wife several times.
Magistrate
Makhala condemned the rising cases of gender-based violence and stressed the
need for the courts to send a strong message of deterrence.
“Domestic
violence is getting out of hand. The court must ensure that such acts are met
with firm punishment to protect victims and discourage would-be offenders,” she
said. H Metro
