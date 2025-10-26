MAN BARRED FROM HIGH COURT OVER THAWB

A Muslim man was left bitter two weeks ago after Police barred him from entering the High Court in Masvingo on account of his religious dress.
Adams Asipu
(78) who had travelled from Harare to attend a relative’s bail case was dressed
in a thawb, an ankle-length garment with long sleeves, like a robe. He was
chased away from the courtroom in the presence of a Masvingo Mirror reporter.
Asipu was
approached by a Police officer as he sat in the reception area and told not to
enter the courtroom. He later entered Courtroom A and a Police officer followed
and ejected him. He had to sit in his car throughout the hearing of the case.
Prominent
lawyer, Trust Sengwayo told Masvingo Mirror in an interview that Police acted
outside the law adding that there is no legislation that prohibits the wearing
of a thawb. Police violated Section 60 of the Constitution which guarantees
right to religion and Section 56 which guarantees nondiscrimination including
discrimination on the grounds of religion, said Sengwayo.
“The case in
point is that of In Re Chikweche, a 1995 case. In that case, Chikweche, a legal
practitioner was denied the right to access the High Court wearing dreadlocks
which he wore on account of his religious beliefs as a Rastafarian.
“Chikweche
appealed to the Supreme Court which overruled the High Court and held that
Chikweche had the right to observe his religion by accessing the court whilst
wearing dreadlocks,” said Sengwayo.
Tafadzwa
Mbwachena of Ruvengo Maboke Legal Practitioners who represented Asipu’s
relative raised the need to educate officers stationed at courts.
Judicial
Service Commission (JSC) spokesperson, Daniel Nemukuyu did not respond up to
the time of going to Press.
Asipu
castigated his treatment as unacceptable religious segregation.
National Police
Spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi referred questions to the JSC.
President of
Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs in Zimbabwe, Sheikh Ishmail Duwa said a
thawb is allowed in court. The supreme council is an apex Islamic body which
responsible for all Islamic affairs in Zimbabwe.
“Our dressing
is not prohibited in court. Maybe the Police officer didn’t know that,” said
Duwa.
Asipu had come
for an Ali Allan Mamudu (53) appeal hearing. Mamudu was sentenced to 12 years
at Masvingo Magistrates Court for illegal possession of 175kg of dagga valued
at US$22 000. Masvingo Mirror
