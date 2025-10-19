MAI RWIZI'S DISABLED DAUGHTER EVICTED AS ESTATE ROW TURNS NASTY



The late legendary actress, preacher and philanthropist, Susan “Mai Rwizi” Chenjerai, may be turning in her grave as reports emerge of a fierce dispute among her relatives over her estate.

The wrangling reportedly began as her body lay in the mortuary following her death on July 6 last year after a short illness.

The situation has become so dire that the home she shared for decades with her late husband, Lovemore Mubape, is now on the verge of being taken over by Howard Kamuchira.

Kamuchira, who was raised by Mai Rwizi after losing his mother, is the son of Mubape’s late sister.

Mai Rwizi and Mubape met in the early 1970s when they both had children from previous marriages.

She had six daughters — Jane, Lydia, Daisy, Martha, Jacqueline and Patricia — while Mubape also had several children of his own.

After finding her new love, Mai Rwizi left her home along Fifth Avenue in Mbare to settle with Mubape at Number 1 Barbra Tredgold Circle, Beatrice Cottages, also in Mbare.

The two, who did not have kids together, were married under the Customary Marriages Act. They both invested in extending and refurbishing the Beatrice Cottages home.

However, following Mai Rwizi’s demise, the situation has turned nasty amid reports that Kamuchira, who is claiming ownership of the Beatrice Cottages property, has evicted Mai Rwizi’s disabled daughter, Lydia, along with two grandchildren.

Narrating their ordeal, Mai Rwizi’s daughter, Daisy Chenjerai, wept uncontrollably. She recounted how her mother and Mubape toiled to establish their home.

“It is sad that all the efforts my mother contributed to developing this home with our stepfather, Lovemore Mubape, will not count, as someone wants to grab it for his benefit,” she stressed, tears rolling down her cheeks.

“My stepdad’s nephew wants full control of the house and he has even successfully applied for the eviction of my sister and Mai Rwizi’s grandchildren who stayed there.”

Mai Rwizi lived with her children at the couple’s property for decades. Reports suggest her husband had a strained relationship with his relatives, who allegedly “treated him as an outcast”. Furthermore, his own children are currently said to be living in the diaspora.

However, the title deeds for the house are in Mubape’s name, which complicates Mai Rwizi’s family’s claim.

Daisy, who has been caring for her ailing sister Lydia, expressed shock that Kamuchira wanted the family evicted even during Mai Rwizi’s funeral wake.

“Howard started making moves after the death of our stepdad in 2017, wanting everyone there evicted. He even wanted our mother to be evicted when she was still alive. We thought he would come to his senses since mhamha once looked after him when he lost his mother at a young age,” she said.

“He started making moves during the funeral wake of my mother. He did not attend the burial despite being raised by her. My mother invested a lot of money in the property and even gave it a facelift, but someone wants to benefit alone. She died a bitter woman, as Howard wanted everything in the house and other things she left, like the farm, church and livestock.”

Contacted for comment, Kamuchira confirmed the dispute but declined to provide further details.

“I am aware of the issue you raised, but at the moment I have travelled to my rural home,” he responded.

“If you are from The Sunday Mail, I know you wanted this story for Sunday, but I can only give you the finer details on Monday. I plead with you to be a bit patient because I am currently occupied with other matters. I prefer a face-to-face interview.

“I am very much aware of what you want, but why can’t you be patient with me? I have all the data you might need; I have all the papers backing this eviction.”

Mai Rwizi’s disabled daughter, Lydia, is convinced that Kamuchira will do everything in his power to take over the house.

“Kamuchira is full of tricks. He will always use every trick in the book to get his way. We do not even know where he got all this power to evict because he was not a child of Mubape,” she said.

“Before our stepdad died, they did not see eye-to-eye, but now he wants the house and everything, which is quite unfortunate.”

She also appealed for legal advice from well-wishers.

“He has been submitting court applications for our eviction since he was appointed the executor of the estate. In most cases, we were not served with any papers and we were shocked to learn from the Messenger of Court that we were supposed to move out.”

Mai Rwizi, who was accorded a State-assisted funeral by President Mnangagwa, was hailed as a great entertainer who left a lasting legacy. During her burial, Cde Webster Shamu, a ZANU PF Central Committee member, commended President Mnangagwa for giving Mai Rwizi a befitting send-off.

He also urged the family to remain united.

“We do not want to hear of any estate wrangles after this burial. I urge the uncles and other greedy relatives to maintain peace within the family. If there are any people who want to grab your property, tell me and I will take it further . . . ,” Cde Shamu stressed in his graveside speech at the Warren Hills Cemetery.

Mai Rwizi was buried next to late musician Zex Manatsa and his wife Stella.

Former Dynamos legend George Shaya is also buried in the same cemetery.

Her burial was attended by fellow congregants from The New Gospel of God Church, where she was a pastor.

However, the church members are said to have abandoned the family.

“After her death, we have not heard from the church where she was a pastor at the time of her passing away. We have alerted the church about the estate wrangle, but they seem not to care about us,” lamented Lydia.

Mai Rwizi was a household name in the 1980s and 1990s when she starred in the popular ZTV drama series “Mhuri yaVaMukadota”.

A favourite among many, she played her role with finesse.

Her acting journey began in 1951 when she was a member of the Bantu group.

She later joined the Marandellas Bush Babies and when she ventured into music, she worked closely with the late Jordan Chataika, Oliver “Tuku” Mtukudzi and Zex Manatsa, among others.

She later joined Safirio Madzikatire’s Safe Brothers Band in 1969.

She quit acting in 1984, when she became a born-again Christian.

A God-fearing woman, Mai Rwizi was hailed as a counsellor, marriage builder and provider who looked after a large family. Sunday Mail